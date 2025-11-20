WiMi Deploys Dual-Discriminator Quantum Generative Adversarial Network Architecture, Ushering in a New Era of Efficient Training for QGANs

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) ("WiMi" or the "Company") is a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider. The dual-discriminator quantum generative adversarial network architecture based on quantum convolutional neural network (QCNN) that they are exploring aims to provide innovative solutions for breaking through these technical bottlenecks. Quantum generative adversarial networks, as the core link connecting quantum computing and generative models, achieve distribution learning through the zero-sum game between quantum generators and discriminators. Its core advantage lies in utilizing the superposition of qubits to complete parameter optimization that classical models can hardly achieve in a short time. However, in the actual training process, the gradient propagation for quantum circuit parameter optimization is easily interfered by quantum measurement noise, leading to rapid decay of gradient information in deep networks; at the same time, quantum generators often tend to converge to local optimal solutions, only able to generate limited data patterns, significantly reducing the quality and diversity of generation results.

WiMi innovatively combines the robust feature extraction capabilities of QCNN with the dual-discriminator architecture to construct a hybrid quantum-classical generative adversarial framework. The core breakthrough of this scheme lies in adopting a hybrid quantum convolutional neural network as the discriminator core, completely abandoning the multi-layer linear quantum circuit structures commonly used by discriminators in traditional QGANs, and instead designing parallelized feature analysis modules to fundamentally enhance the ability to identify defects in the distribution of generated data.

QCNN, as a landmark achievement in the fusion of quantum computing and deep learning, has its core value in mapping classical convolution operations to quantum space and achieving efficient feature extraction through parameterized quantum circuits. The hybrid QCNN discriminator researched by WiMi adopts a three-layer architecture of "quantum feature encoding-parallel feature extraction-classical decision output": first, the pixel information of the input image is encoded into quantum superposition states through quantum gate sequences, then parallel feature channels are constructed using quantum convolution operators, and finally, the feature vectors are exported to a classical fully connected layer through quantum measurement to output the authenticity discrimination result. This parallelized architecture design brings dual technical advantages: on the one hand, leveraging the quantum entanglement characteristics of QCNN, local feature channels can achieve precise capture of sub-pixel-level features, while global feature channels can construct probabilistic distribution models of the overall image structure, with the two collaborating to give the discriminator dual capabilities of microscopic detail validation and macroscopic distribution verification; on the other hand, the parallel structure effectively shortens the gradient propagation path, and combined with particle swarm optimization algorithms for quantum gate parameters, can reduce the risk of gradient vanishing.

The dual-discriminator collaborative mechanism further strengthens the stability of adversarial learning. In the architecture researched by WiMi, the two hybrid QCNN discriminators focus on the two dimensions of distribution consistency and feature authenticity respectively. By dynamically balancing the loss weights of the two discriminators, the generator is forced to optimize both global distribution matching degree and local feature authenticity simultaneously, effectively avoiding problems guided by a single discriminator. In the critical period of collaborative development between quantum computing and artificial intelligence, the innovative fusion of quantum convolutional neural networks and dual-discriminator architecture will crack the core technical bottlenecks of quantum generative adversarial networks, and is expected to accelerate the process of quantum generative models moving from the laboratory to industrialized applications.

With the continuous breakthroughs in quantum hardware technology and the continuous deepening of algorithm theory, the hybrid quantum-classical generative adversarial framework researched by WiMi not only opens up new paths for the practicalization of QGANs, but also lays the technical cornerstone for the large-scale application of quantum artificial intelligence. This innovative architecture, through efficient extraction and parallelization processing of quantum features, combined with the collaborative optimization mechanism of dual discriminators, significantly enhances the stability and diversity of generative models, providing more reliable solutions for complex tasks such as image generation and quantum state simulation, pushing artificial intelligence technology to new heights in the quantum-enhanced era.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) focuses on holographic cloud services, primarily concentrating on professional fields such as in-vehicle AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic devices, holographic semiconductors, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, metaverse holographic AR/VR devices, and metaverse holographic cloud software. It covers multiple aspects of holographic AR technologies, including in-vehicle holographic AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR virtual advertising technology, holographic AR virtual entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic virtual communication, metaverse holographic AR technology, and metaverse virtual cloud services. WiMi is a comprehensive holographic cloud technology solution provider. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

Translation Disclaimer

The original version of this announcement is the officially authorized and only legally binding version. If there are any inconsistencies or differences in meaning between the Chinese translation and the original version, the original version shall prevail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. and related institutions and individuals make no guarantees regarding the translated version and assume no responsibility for any direct or indirect losses caused by translation inaccuracies.

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.