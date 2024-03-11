WiMi Developed a Lightweight Multi-sectoral Data Sharing System Based on Consortium Blockchains

BEIJING, March. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed a lightweight multi-sectoral data-sharing system based on consortium blockchains. This system can connect data between different departments by creating a network of consortium blockchains and ensuring data security and privacy. In this process, data access and integration become a crucial step. This process involves collecting data from various sectors and integrating them into a unified data platform for subsequent analysis and sharing.

Consortium blockchain is a blockchain-based distributed ledger technology that allows multiple participants to share and manage data in a coalition. Compared to public chains, a consortium blockchain is more suitable for data-sharing scenarios between multiple sectors, as it offers higher performance and scalability and can be customized to meet different needs. The core value of consortium blockchains lies in cross-industry data sharing and collaboration. Through smart contracts, different departments can upload data to consortium blockchains, forming a decentralized storage network. Each node has a complete data backup to ensure that the data will not be tampered with or lost. Meanwhile, only authorized users can access the data on the chain, ensuring data privacy and security.

WiMi's lightweight multi-sectoral data sharing based on consortium blockchains is an efficient, secure and reliable way to share data. Through rational design and implementation, it can effectively facilitate data sharing and collaborative work among multiple departments and promote business development and innovation. However, realizing this goal requires overcoming some challenges, such as data silos and information barriers. Lightweight multi-sectoral data sharing based on consortium blockchains rationally designed data access and integration, data query and sharing, data analysis and mining will help to realize the value of data.

In the lightweight multi-sectoral data-sharing system based on consortium blockchains, data query and sharing are very important. Through a reasonable data query and sharing mechanism, data interoperability and collaboration among multiple departments can be realized, improving work efficiency and data utilization. In addition, data analysis and mining are also a key link. Before data analysis and mining, data cleaning and pre-processing are needed to ensure the accuracy and consistency of data. Data cleaning mainly includes removing duplicate values, and dealing with missing values and outliers. Pre-processing includes steps such as data standardization, normalization and feature selection. Through data cleaning and pre-processing, the quality of data can be improved to provide a reliable basis for subsequent data analysis and mining. In terms of the interpretation and application of the results of data analysis and mining, it is necessary to ensure that various departments can understand and utilize the mining results. The interpretation of results is mainly to interpret and explain the results of data analysis and mining so that various departments can understand and utilize them. The application of results is mainly to apply the results of data analysis and mining to the business to achieve business optimization and decision support. Through the interpretation and application of results, the results of data analysis and mining can be transformed into real value, and promote the development and application of lightweight multi-sectoral data sharing based on consortium blockchains.

The lightweight multi-sectoral data-sharing technology based on consortium blockchains provides an efficient, secure and reliable way for enterprises to share data. In the era of big data, making full use of this technology will help break data silos, promote inter-departmental collaboration, and provide strong support for enterprise innovation and development. In the future, as the lightweight multi-sectoral data-sharing technology based on consortium blockchains continues to mature and develop, it is expected to bring more convenient and efficient data sharing for enterprises.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.