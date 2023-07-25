WiMi Developed an Aggregated Clustering Algorithm to Support the Algorithmic Processing Needs of the Next Generation Internet

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

25 Jul, 2023

BEIJING, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that an aggregated clustering algorithm is developed for supporting the algorithmic processing needs of the next generation Internet. The clustering algorithm is a machine learning algorithm that groups similar data points to form clusters. Clustering algorithms aim to discover hidden structures or patterns in unlabeled data sets and group similar data points into clusters. Clustering algorithms can be used in various domains such as image segmentation, customer grouping, anomaly detection, etc.

Clustering algorithms work on the principle that given a dataset, clustering algorithms group data points into different clusters, where data points within the clusters should be similar and data points between the clusters should be very different. Clustering algorithms usually require the definition of a Distance Metric, which measures the similarity or distance between data points. The goal of clustering algorithms is to minimize the differences within clusters and maximize the differences between clusters to form clear, meaningful clusters. However, clustering algorithms have different adaptability to datasets of different shapes and sizes, and it is difficult to achieve excellent results on large-scale and complex strategy sets. To greatly improve evaluation efficiency, there is an urgent need to propose a clustering algorithm that can effectively handle large-scale strategy sets.

WiMi addresses these issues by proposing an improved clustering algorithm and building an efficient policy evaluation engine. WiMi's clustering algorithm contains meta-heuristic clustering algorithms that handle heterogeneous datasets with multiple features and fuzzy mean algorithms that make it suitable for clustering data with unequal sizes, noisy and outlier values, and non-uniform quality distribution.

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

