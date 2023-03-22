WiMi Develops AIoT-Based Visual Programming Tool System to Improve Efficiency

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it had developed a visual programming tool system based on AI and IoT to improve the efficiency and reduce the programming difficulty. The system provides a model-driven integrated development environment and flow-based programming with a well-developed architecture. The system reduces programming efforts by providing corresponding templates and components for different applications to enable rapid development. The system can offer solutions and templates for companies and supports customized user interfaces and development components on the development platform.

WiMi's AIoT-based visual programming tool system allows developers to use different control components to build application interfaces like building blocks. It will be a great operating experience for those who cannot program since the system requires no need for large amounts of code or syntax knowledge, or APIs.

AIoT can be used in various fields, such as smart cities, industrial automation, smart healthcare, smart agriculture, and smart homes. AIoT is a big trend, but the massive scale of data analysis it brings is almost impossible to achieve. And data will also be worthless if it cannot be transformed into meaningful information. The IoT can capture vast amounts of data through the connectivity of network nodes, while AI can derive more information from this data and use analytics to make decisions. Combining IoT and AI can enhance and improve the existing technology ecosystem.

