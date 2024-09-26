WIMI develops glasses product "WiMi HoloAR Lens" to enhance wearable user experience

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the release of "WiMi HoloAR lens", an augmented reality (AR) headset for the consumer market, to further strengthen the hardware and software development of the underlying holographic technology and to expand the user experience of holographic AR technology in the wearable field.

This AR product from WIMI, WiMi HoloAR Lens, is a split glasses compatible with dual cameras and 6dof (degrees of freedom) spatial localization solution features. It facilitates the full utilization of spatial interaction and is suitable for multiple scenarios such as spatial interaction and spatial localization.

For the new applications, the holographic AR technology has been upgraded, which much benefits multi-application development and promotion of user experience of the Metaverse.

Parameters of WiMi HoloAR Lens are better than products of same type, and the product is a more user-friendly and easy-to-wear AR display device on projection screen. It can be extended to connect to personal computers, drones, Android & IOS smartphones, appearing to be a portable and mobile smart display device in multiple scenarios.

Compared with the viewing angle of 30-55 degree in the industry, this product has a wider vision of 63 degrees, greatly enhancing the product's visual immersion. And the product shows a 600-inch long giant screen display, 1920*1080p high-definition picture, a contrast ratio of 50000/1, and 80 million full colors. Combined with the high-brightness screen of 1800nit and the high refresh rate of 90Hz, the product allows users to obtain a clearer and more realistic display effect.

The whole machine weighs only 78g, and the pressure on the user's face is very low, comfortable to wear, suitable for daily travel, high-speed trains, and airplanes, subway, outdoor virtual communication and video conference, besides home fitness, home education and many other scenes.

The optical solution integrates refractive error adjustment ranging from 0 degree to 500 degree. Users can directly view the virtual image clearly without a myopia. The product has a strong advantage of expansion and upgrade, and if collocated with 6dof dual handles, the interactive scenes can be realized and create the entertainment application scenes of the product, even supporting full-stack for Steam games. It is expected to become the main entrance of holographic new AR technology of Metaverse in communication, social interaction and entertainment interaction.

Shi Shuo, CEO of WiMi, said: "WiMi HoloAR Lens, accelerates the iteration in terms of image color management, dockable devices and wearing experience, and holographic AR technology implantation. We have laid a solid foundation in the expansion of the Metaverse scene. With the popularization of Metaverse and technological breakthroughs, people's demand for AR and VR products will continue to grow. WIMI's holographic XR(AR/VR/MR) head-mounted display product, like WiMi Hologram SoftLight, has been licensed and approved by the Federal Communications Administration (FCC) to enter the US market. The new WiMi HoloAR Lens will also be widely used in fields of virtual social networking, virtual entertainment, virtual education, virtual communications, etc. "

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

