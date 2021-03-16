WiMi Hologram Announces Plans to Develop WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR, Its 3D Holographic Pulse Laser Processing Device

BEIJING, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced its plans to develop WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR, its 3D holographic pulse laser processing device. The Company made the decision to begin the product development process in light of the strong market demand that it has observed from several of its industry application customers since it obtained the patent for its 3D holographic pulse laser processing device.

The Company plans to develop WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR as a versatile holographic pulse 3D solid-state LiDAR that is capable of detecting objects from more than 200 meters away and capturing high-resolution 3D holograms. The LiDAR will use microvibrators from microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) to provide high resolution, long detection ranges, and wide fields of view. LiDAR will utilize dynamic controls to facilitate the flexible adjustment of its vertical resolution and frame rates, including the dynamic definition of focus areas.

In terms of smart technology, LiDAR is the technological equivalent of a set of eyes. With the rapid development of intelligent robots, autonomous vehicles, autonomous drones, medical imaging, Internet of Things, and other industries, LiDAR's market scale should grow exponentially in the future. To better meet its customers' needs, the Company plans to launch its WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR products in three phases. The Company plans for WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR to be a small-sized, light weight, and multi-functional holographic pulse LiDAR sensor with a long detection range, wide field of view, and unique scanning pattern. The Company also plans for WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR to come with its own point cloud interface and to not require an additional adapter for connection when under operation. The WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR solution will offer a software development kit along with its hardware product. This kit will feature such functionalities as, target detection, categorization, and measurement. The Company will integrate software recognition algorithms into WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR to provide solutions across various industries, including autonomous driving, environmental perception, 3D holographic imaging, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), traffic management, and 3D printing, which will help to rapidly expand the market for holographic technology applications.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

