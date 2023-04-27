WiMi Hologram Cloud Builds An Endoscopy System for CPLD Based on Holographic Imaging

BEIJING, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider focused on delivering innovative interactive holographic AR experiences to customers, and today announced the development of an endoscopy system for Complex Programmable Logic Device based on holographic imaging to promote the miniaturization of medical devices and the emergence of medical optoelectronic microsensors.

WiMi's CPLD wireless endoscopy system is based on a microelectromechanical system consisting of micro sensors that sense external digital information, control actuators, signal processing, and communication interfaces, as well as control circuits and power supplies, and other components that integrate the acquisition, processing, and execution of holographic digital information in an integrated microsystem with multiple functions.

The system consists of a host and a hologram acquisition endoscope. The hologram acquisition endoscope acquires the original image. The original image is processed by compressed transmission and transmitted to the host through wireless transmission. The host receives the compressed data and sends it to the host system, where the hologram restoration management software displays the holographic digital image.

The hologram acquisition endoscope is designed with a CPLD chip and has a high-precision CMOS lens for hologram acquisition and data and address bus. It realizes holographic lossless digital image compression and wireless data transmission, including acquiring and controlling system data such as pressure, temperature, and light sensing.

The system enables continuous acquisition of holographic data and temperature, pressure, humidity, and light sensing control. Among them, the acquisition of hologram data is the system's core. The host control system sends the command, and the system management software sends the command to the hologram acquisition endoscope through a wireless signal. The hologram acquisition endoscope receives the image acquisition command and controls the CPLD to acquire the data. The CPLD writes the collected holographic data images to multiple parallel memories and compresses them through the controller. The parallel processing of data improves the transmission efficiency of holographic high-precision images of the system. The host management software sends instructions to receive the lossless compressed digital content, decodes the compressed digital images, and displays the 3D holographic endoscopic graphics.

The high data volume and correlation of hologram acquisition imaging technology require redundant lossless data compression. The medical field requires high image quality, so lossless compression algorithms must be used. With WiMi's holographic digital content compression and processing system, coding redundancy, spatial redundancy, temporal redundancy, and irrelevant information can be removed. The system can solve the coding redundancy in digital content where the word code is greater than the entropy of the optimal coding formation; spatial redundancy caused by correlation between adjacent pixels; temporal redundancy caused by the existence of a correlation between different frames in the sequence, spectral redundancy caused by correlation brought by different colors or spectra, etc. The optimized data can significantly improve transmission speed and efficiency. After that, the system performs lossless restoration, which plays a high-fidelity restoration of the endoscopic hologram data. With various types of sensor data, doctors can have a more intuitive and comprehensive understanding of the patient's profile, improve their judgment of the disease, and give proper treatment plans.

