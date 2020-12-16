WiMi Obtains a Patent for Optical Holographic Technology Spectroscopic Processing Instrument

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram AR Technology provider in China, today announced that it has obtained a patent for a spectroscopic processing instrument to be used in optical holographic technology. This patent further enhances the protection of the Company's products and technologies while also showcasing the innovative nature of the Company's intellectual property.

The Company's patent for spectroscopic processing is related to a type of spectroscopic processing instrument currently being used in optical holographic technology. Optical holographic technology is a form of optical disc storage technology. Through its reuse capabilities, optical holographic technology can greatly improve storage capacity and system performance. In addition, users also greatly value the technology's other advantages, which include high storage capacity, high storage density, high information storage redundancy, and ultra-fast access speed.

The spectrometer is a spectroscopic processing instrument commonly used in optical holographic technology to separate and measure complicated spectral components. The measurement range of a spectrometer generally includes visible light with a wavelength range of 380-780 nm and ultraviolet light with a wavelength range of 200-380 nm. Different light sources have their own unique emission spectrums and, therefore, different luminous objects can be used as a light source for the instrument.

Currently, most spectrometers in the market do not have an anti-collision function. When a spectrometer lacking an anti-collision function encounters external forces while in use, the instrument's internal components will be damaged, its spectroscopic processing results will be affected, and its useful lifespan will also be reduced as a result. In response to the limited versatility of existing spectrometers on the market and their inability to meet users' demands, WiMi has decided to solve the issue by creating an innovative spectroscopic processing instrument specializing in optical holographic technology. Winning a patent for such spectroscopic processing instrument not only validates the Company's innovative capabilities but also lays a pathway for the Company to garner additional market share.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, operates an integrated holographic AR application platform in China and has built a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. Its extensive portfolio includes 4,654 AR holographic contents. The company has also achieved a speed of image processing that is 80 percent faster than the industry average. While most peer companies may identify and capture 40 to 50 blocks of image data within a specific space unit, WiMi collects 500 to 550 data blocks.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

Contacts

WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC

Sharon Zhou

Tel: +1 (646) 975-9495

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.