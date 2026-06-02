WiMi Proposes a New High-Performance Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing Technology Based on Multi-Hypercube Codes

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, proposes a new high-performance fault-tolerant quantum computing technology based on multi-hypercube codes. This technology constructs a cascaded high-rate small-size quantum error-detection code system, which, while ensuring high fault-tolerant capability, significantly improves the quantum encoding rate and achieves high parallelism in logical gate operations. Compared with traditional quantum error correction frameworks, this new architecture can not only reduce physical resource consumption but also enhance logical computation throughput, providing a new technical path for building truly scalable large-scale quantum computers in the future.

The entire multi-hypercube code system is not simply a stacking of multiple quantum codes, but establishes logical associations through a special geometric mapping mechanism. WiMi utilizes the topological connection relationships between hypercube dimensions, enabling efficient information interaction between different logical quantum regions while maintaining low coupling complexity. The greatest advantage of this structure is that its logical gate operations can be executed in parallel simultaneously across multiple hypercube modules, without generating severe error correction conflicts as in traditional schemes.

From a structural perspective, the multi-hypercube code forms an organization similar to a quantum computing array. Each hypercube module can independently complete local error detection and can also participate in higher-level logical operations. Through this hierarchical structure, the system can decompose complex fault-tolerant tasks into a large number of localized small-scale tasks, thereby significantly reducing the overall error correction complexity.

WiMi stated that although traditional high-rate quantum codes can theoretically improve encoding efficiency, they often face the problem that logical gate operations are difficult to parallelize. Because in many high-density quantum codes, a single logical gate operation may affect a large number of qubit regions, resulting in strong coupling and conflicts between operations. The multi-hypercube code, however, restricts logical operations to specific hypercube regions through a geometric partitioning mechanism, allowing multiple logical gates to be executed simultaneously.

This parallelization capability is crucial for future quantum computing. As the scale of quantum algorithms continues to expand, quantum computers must execute massive numbers of logical gate operations simultaneously. If logical gates cannot be parallelized, the overall computing speed will be severely limited. Especially in scenarios such as quantum machine learning, quantum chemistry simulation, and quantum optimization, large-scale parallel quantum operations are an important foundation for achieving practicality.

To further improve system performance, WiMi has also developed dedicated quantum decoders and quantum encoders. Traditional quantum decoding usually needs to handle extremely complex error correlation relationships, but because the multi-hypercube code has a clear geometric structure, it can utilize topological path analysis methods to quickly locate error regions. The system can complete error inference and recovery operations in an extremely short time by analyzing error propagation patterns between hypercubes.

When designing the decoder, WiMi introduced a hierarchical local decoding mechanism. The system first performs error detection and preliminary repair within local hypercubes, and then handles cross-module error propagation through higher-level structures. This method avoids the exponential complexity growth problem brought by traditional global decoding.

In terms of encoder design, WiMi focused on optimizing the loading efficiency of logical quantum states. Since the multi-hypercube code has a natural modular structure, logical quantum states can be written into the system layer by layer in a pipelined manner, without the need to complete complex global initialization at once. This not only reduces the depth of the initialization circuit but also decreases the risk of error propagation during the initialization phase.

This technology can still achieve a relatively high error threshold under circuit-level noise models. The so-called error threshold refers to the ability of a quantum system to maintain stable computation through error correction under a certain physical error rate. The higher the error threshold, the stronger the system's tolerance to hardware noise, and the lower the difficulty of actual hardware implementation.

Through simulations, WiMi found that under circuit-level random noise environments, the multi-hypercube code can maintain a stable trend of decreasing logical error rates. This means that as the encoding levels increase, the system can continuously improve logical reliability without performance collapse due to increased complexity. Moreover, due to its adoption of a local modular structure, the multi-hypercube code offers higher flexibility in physical implementation. This structure can adapt to two-dimensional, three-dimensional, or even higher-dimensional quantum chip layouts, and can dynamically adjust the hypercube mapping method according to hardware connectivity constraints. This means that in the future, this technology is expected to become a universal fault-tolerant quantum computing architecture.

In superconducting quantum chips, the multi-hypercube code can utilize nearest-neighbor coupling to achieve local stabilizer measurements, reducing the demand for long-distance quantum communication. In ion-trap platforms, the ion chain reconfiguration capability can be used to dynamically establish hypercube connection structures. In photonic quantum platforms, the hypercube structure can also be combined with photonic cluster state computing modes to achieve high-speed parallel logical operations. In addition to hardware adaptation advantages, the multi-hypercube code may also have a significant impact on future quantum operating systems. Traditional quantum computing architectures often treat quantum error correction as an underlying function, whereas the multi-hypercube code, due to its natural hierarchical structure, is more suitable for deep integration with quantum task scheduling systems.

WiMi proposed that future quantum operating systems can dynamically allocate hypercube resource regions according to algorithm load conditions, mapping different logical tasks to different modules for execution. This can not only improve quantum resource utilization but also reduce interference between logical tasks. In large-scale quantum cloud computing scenarios, the multi-hypercube code may even form a quantum virtualization mechanism. Different user tasks can run in different hypercube logical regions, while the system ensures overall stability through dynamic error correction and resource isolation mechanisms. This means that future quantum computing centers may operate like today's data centers, enabling large-scale multi-task concurrent execution.

Currently, the technology has completed theoretical modeling, structural verification, and noise simulation analysis. In the next stage, WiMi plans to further optimize the hypercube cascading structure and conduct experimental verification in real quantum hardware environments. At the same time, it will also study the fusion mechanisms between the multi-hypercube code and quantum low-density parity-check codes, surface codes, and topological quantum codes.

As quantum computing gradually moves toward the era of practical application, fault-tolerant capability will become a core indicator for measuring the competitiveness of quantum computing platforms. The new high-rate fault-tolerant system represented by the multi-hypercube code is opening up new development space for future high-performance quantum computers. If this technology can maintain its theoretical performance in real hardware environments in the future, it is expected to become an important component of next-generation quantum computing infrastructure and drive quantum computing from the laboratory research stage to truly enter the industrial application stage.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) focuses on holographic cloud services, primarily concentrating on professional fields such as in-vehicle AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic devices, holographic semiconductors, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, metaverse holographic AR/VR devices, and metaverse holographic cloud software. It covers multiple aspects of holographic AR technologies, including in-vehicle holographic AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR virtual advertising technology, holographic AR virtual entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic virtual communication, metaverse holographic AR technology, and metaverse virtual cloud services. WiMi is a comprehensive holographic cloud technology solution provider. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

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