Wimt announces their collaboration with DanAds to develop a self-serve advertising platform

The new platform promises simple and efficient ad buys for a wide range of advertisers, agencies and brands in the Sport industry.

STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wimt today announces that it is building a custom self-serve advertising platform with DanAds. The new ad platform will automate the ad buying process and offer greater flexibility to advertisers, allowing businesses of all sizes to easily access Wimt's portfolio. To design the platform, Wimt has partnered with DanAds – an industry expert with experience supporting global media brands like Paramount (USA), Nine (Australia) and TVM / TV4 (SE).

"We are currently in the process of implementing the self-service advertising platform from DanAds. Their team has been both accommodating and professional, guiding us with clear processes and excellent service. Their expertise in the field is evident, and they consistently provide valuable support. We are confident in their ability to help us achieve a successful outcome" said Sebastian Lundgren, CEO at Wimt.

"The sports industry is a dynamic and passionate landscape, and advertisers need solutions that can keep pace," said Marie-Lou Penin, Head of Marketing at DanAds. "Our e-commerce platform solutions give sports organizations the tools to create impactful campaigns that resonate with their target audiences, ultimately driving deeper fan engagement and loyalty."

With more than 10 years of experience, DanAds has expertise that Wimt is excited to leverage. By working with DanAds, Wimt can give local businesses direct access to place their messages in trusted, premium news environments, with access to rich first-party audience targeting solutions and real-time reporting. This will enable businesses to engage with supporters, sports creators, clubs, and athletes in new and innovative ways.

The new platform is expected to launch this fall and will reimagine how sports brands and organizations connect with their fan base. Advertisers will gain access to a powerful suite of tools that will help them build stronger relationships with sport fans, drive sales and enhance brand awareness.

For more information about Wimt, please visit wimt.com. To learn more about self-serve advertising automation, visit danads.com.

