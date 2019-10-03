WIN-911 Launches New Mobile App

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN-911 today announced the launch of its new mobile app for industrial alarm notifications. WIN-911 Mobile brings new time-saving tools to the latest generation of Android and iOS mobile devices.

Highlights include:

WIN-911 Mobile's app features a clean, simple, easy-to-use interface.

Encrypted Communications using outbound HTTPS and Azure-Based Login Authentication.

using outbound HTTPS and Azure-Based Login Authentication. Chat gives users a way to converse, brainstorm, and share solutions in real-time.

gives users a way to converse, brainstorm, and share solutions in real-time. Team Viewer shows who has seen an alarm as well as who has acknowledged it.

shows who has seen an alarm as well as who has acknowledged it. Push Notifications let users send alerts to a smartwatch, choose ringtones, and acknowledge alarms.

let users send alerts to a smartwatch, choose ringtones, and acknowledge alarms. Alarm Reports detail alarm states, changes, history, and comment threads.

Another key improvement of the new app is a simpler user interface and install process. Electrical and Automation Engineer Hennie Vorster, who was part of the app's beta-testing group commented:

"WIN-911 Mobile is easy to configure and displays alarms in no time. The best part is that I got the app working without our IT team. It makes things so much faster and easier."

Steven Rivas, product manager in charge of WIN-911 Mobile added that many of the new features originate from user requests.

"Almost all of our clients want a mobile app to work natively with their smartphones and tablets, and WIN-911 Mobile has a totally new codebase for that exact purpose," said Rivas. "The new app has a small footprint and requires low bandwidth, which is exactly what our users asked for."

The company's previous mobile app 'Mobile-911' will continue to be available to users of WIN-911's legacy software platform V7 Pro, but it will no longer be updated.

Get more details, including an overview video, screenshots of the new interface, a live webinar demo, and a complete rundown of the new features of WIN-911 Mobile here.

About WIN-911: WIN-911 is the world's most widely used industrial alarm notification software. Deployed at more than 70% of the Fortune Manufacturing 100, WIN-911 helps protect over 15,000 facilities in 70 countries on six continents. WIN-911 delivers critical machine alarms via mobile app, voice (VOIP and analog), text, and email — reducing operator response times, system downtime, and maintenance costs. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, WIN-911 has offices in Europe, Mexico, and China, and a global network of authorized distributors and system integrators. www.WIN911.com

CONTACT:

Steven Rivas

WIN-911 Mobile Product Manager

+1-512-646-8201

steven.rivas@win911.com

