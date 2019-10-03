WIN-911 Launches New Mobile App

'WIN-911 Mobile' helps users respond and resolve industrial alarm conditions in real time.

News provided by

WIN-911

Oct 03, 2019, 12:45 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN-911 today announced the launch of its new mobile app for industrial alarm notifications. WIN-911 Mobile brings new time-saving tools to the latest generation of Android and iOS mobile devices.

Highlights include:

Continue Reading
WIN-911 Mobile's app features a clean, simple, easy-to-use interface.
WIN-911 Mobile's app features a clean, simple, easy-to-use interface.

  • Encrypted Communications using outbound HTTPS and Azure-Based Login Authentication.
  • Chat gives users a way to converse, brainstorm, and share solutions in real-time.
  • Team Viewer shows who has seen an alarm as well as who has acknowledged it.
  • Push Notifications let users send alerts to a smartwatch, choose ringtones, and acknowledge alarms.
  • Alarm Reports detail alarm states, changes, history, and comment threads.

Another key improvement of the new app is a simpler user interface and install process. Electrical and Automation Engineer Hennie Vorster, who was part of the app's beta-testing group commented:

"WIN-911 Mobile is easy to configure and displays alarms in no time. The best part is that I got the app working without our IT team. It makes things so much faster and easier."

Steven Rivas, product manager in charge of WIN-911 Mobile added that many of the new features originate from user requests.

"Almost all of our clients want a mobile app to work natively with their smartphones and tablets, and WIN-911 Mobile has a totally new codebase for that exact purpose," said Rivas. "The new app has a small footprint and requires low bandwidth, which is exactly what our users asked for."

The company's previous mobile app 'Mobile-911' will continue to be available to users of WIN-911's legacy software platform V7 Pro, but it will no longer be updated.

Get more details, including an overview video, screenshots of the new interface, a live webinar demo, and a complete rundown of the new features of WIN-911 Mobile here.

About WIN-911: WIN-911 is the world's most widely used industrial alarm notification software. Deployed at more than 70% of the Fortune Manufacturing 100, WIN-911 helps protect over 15,000 facilities in 70 countries on six continents. WIN-911 delivers critical machine alarms via mobile app, voice (VOIP and analog), text, and email — reducing operator response times, system downtime, and maintenance costs. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, WIN-911 has offices in Europe, Mexico, and China, and a global network of authorized distributors and system integrators. www.WIN911.com

CONTACT:

Steven Rivas
WIN-911 Mobile Product Manager
+1-512-646-8201
steven.rivas@win911.com

Related Files

win911 mobile overview_2 sided_2.pdf

WIN-911-Mobile-Overview-Diagram-1024x326.jpg

Related Images

win-911-mobile-app-launches.png
WIN-911 Mobile App Launches
WIN-911 Mobile's app features a clean, simple, easy-to-use interface.

Related Links

WIN-911 Mobile Product Page

WIN-911 Mobile Online Press Release Page

SOURCE WIN-911

You just read:

WIN-911 Launches New Mobile App

News provided by

WIN-911

Oct 03, 2019, 12:45 ET