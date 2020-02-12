Win a Fire Pit in Phoenix, Chandler, or Scottsdale This Saturday, February 15

PHOENIX, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Outdoor Living announces their President's Day Celebration and is giving away three Moderno Fire Pits from Prism Hardscapes (retail value $2,495) to qualified participants. Shoppers are also invited to a BBQ Bash on Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m.-5 p.m. MST at The Shops at Norterra location.

Todd Singer, President, said, "All American Outdoor Living is celebrating President's Day with a huge giveaway. We have partnered with Prism Hardscapes to provide three lucky customers with a Moderno Fire Pit completely free."

All American Outdoor Living has served the Glendale community for 30+ years, has a store in Chandler and recently opened an exciting new location at The Shops at Norterra, making it possible for the Northwest Valley residents to travel just 20 minutes to shop for all of their outdoor needs with style.

With the new Prism Hardscapes products, customers can choose from 15 different fire pit styles and sizes, with stylish accessories including different colored glass beads and broken glass. The outdoor fire pits offer glass, fiber-reinforced cement as well as three different finishes, such as hand-carved pewter, white, café, and ebony, and are natural gas and propane compatible.

Some of the most well-known brand name patio furniture products available at All American Outdoor Living include Castelle, Frankford Umbrella, and Kingsley Bate. In addition, at The Shops at Norterra, parents can make a day of it and bring their kids to the Harkins Theater, Cycle Bar, Pita Jungle and many more fun retail stores and restaurants.

Todd Singer talks about what you can expect, "My life has always been in Arizona, and we love meeting our neighbors and customers. If you want, just come by the Norterra location and enjoy free burgers, hot dogs, and cold beverages and some fun conversation! We will also have professional exterior designers on-site to answer any questions you have about transforming your outdoor space into luxury living, as well as free product demonstrations."

Entrants must be present in-store to win and can go to their website for contest details at https://www.AllAmericanOutdoorLiving.com

All American Outdoor Living is a third-generation, family-owned business serving three Arizona locations for over 45 years. Stores feature high-quality patio furniture products, as well as unmatched customer service. Consumers can get a free, in-home consultation, to help them create an outdoor lifestyle that matches their vision, including dining sets, fire pits, accessories, backyard lighting and umbrellas by high-end brand names such as Mallin, Seaside Casual, Tropitone and Treasure Garden.

All American Outdoor Living Fire Pit Giveaway and BBQ Bash!

