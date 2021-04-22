Win a Hidden Full-Sized Dinosaur Robot on New Dinosaur Website from Jurassic Park Expert "Dino" Don Lessem

MEDIA, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A 20-foot-long sculpture of a dinosaur has just been hidden somewhere in America, waiting for its new owner to find it.

Dinosaur expert "Dino" Don Lessem at his Media, PA home The first dinosaur to be given away from the DinoDon.com Virtual Scavenger Hunt - Saurolophus

Today the first clues to its discovery are published on Dinodon.com, the expansive new dinosaur website from Jurassic Park dinosaur expert and explorer "Dino" Don Lessem. Dinodon.com is the most elaborate and engaging dinosaur website ever made, complete with a unique monthly on-line treasure hunt for a hidden DinoDon, Inc. robot, sculpture or full-sized replica skeleton. Website and robots get a big boost when "Dino" Don appears on Shark Tank May 21st.

Challenging weekly on-line clues will steer users ever closer to the actual secret treasure – a life-sized dinosaur placed in a secret location and will be revealed live online when a winner has solved the clues. The first dinosaur already hidden is a life-sized reconstruction of the SUV-sized duckbilled plant-eater Saurolophus.

In addition to big dinosaur scavenger hunts, Dinodon.com highlights include a "Dino of the Day" from Lessem's best-selling National Geographic Dinopedia, a "Draw Your Own Dino" contest, "Dinos In the News" headlines, plus facts, jokes, and a weekly dino quiz for prizes.

Dinodon.com offers the unique opportunity to purchase life-sized robot dinosaurs from a 40-foot-long T. rex for $50,000 to a 7-foot feathered Velociraptor for just $12,000.

Dinodon.com also alerts viewers to Dino Don Inc.'s giant robot dinosaur exhibits at a dozen of the largest zoos in the U.S., including in Philadelphia, San Antonio, Seattle, Chicago, and Oklahoma City and Dino Don's own "T.rex Safari" touring exhibition.

"It's flat-out the coolest, most informative, most fun dinosaur website ever," says "Dino" Don.

Over the course of his incredible career, "Dino" Don has excavated the world's largest dinosaurs from Mongolia to Patagonia. He served as dinosaur advisor to Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park films, is the author of 40 dinosaur books, host of PBS' NOVA, advisor to Universal Studios and The Walt Disney Company, and has been profiled in national media outlets. The dinosaur Lessemsaurus was named in honor of the $3 million he raised for paleontological causes via his touring Jurassic Park exhibitions.

"Like me, Lessemsaurus is big, and not very bright," says "Dino" Don. "But no moustache."

For more information, visit www.DinoDon.com.

Contact:

Alan Miller

917-412-0166

[email protected]

SOURCE Dino Don Inc.

Related Links

https://dinodon.com/

