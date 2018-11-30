Win A Holiday Shopping Spree Courtesy of Shopbrain!

Use Shopbrain To Find the Best Price For All Your Shopping Needs, and Win Prizes Of Up to 5,000 USD In Gift Cards

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopbrain --the AI-powered shopping assistant that helps online shoppers find the best price in seconds--today launched a sweepstakes, giving users the chance to win a gift card. Online shoppers can enter by completing the form on shopbrain.com/win and adding the free Shopbrain browser extension for a chance to win.

"We pride ourselves on bringing price transparency to market and helping shoppers save, by comparing prices on billions of products across thousands of retailers," said James Cunningham, CEO and Co-Founder of Shopbrain. "We compare prices, so shoppers don't have to, and give them the confidence they are getting the best deal possible during the holiday season. Now our users have another reason to shop—they can win a shopping spree on us."

Prizes totaling up to 5,000 USD are up for grabs. "With the holiday season in full swing, we wanted to provide loyal Shopbrain users an extra incentive and a bit of fun, while helping them save on their holiday gifts," continued Cunningham.

The contest begins on December 20th and runs until March 1, 2019.

Shopbrain's parent company, Yroo, was founded by James Cunningham and Nick Zhu and has raised over 15 million USD since its inception. The Shopbrain AI-powered shopping assistant is the latest product development from the company.

The Chrome browser extension actives when users browse a product detail page and asks, "Would you like Shopbrain to search for a better price?" If yes, Shopbrain will instantly search the web and tell users where to find the best price on their desired product. For the better way to shop, consumers can visit Shopbrain.com or the Chrome Web Store to add this money-saving feature to their browsers.

About Shopbrain

Shopbrain, from meta-search engine and big data company Yroo, is a virtual shopping assistant powered by artificial intelligence to find online shoppers the best price in real time. Through AI, Shopbrain searches more than 10,000 retailers, merchants, and search engines, including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, Target, and Google Shopping and catalogues over 1 billion products. The shopping assistant empowers users to discover and compare prices and customer reviews, aggregating current and historical data from thousands of retailers in seconds and ultimately saving online shoppers time and money.

SOURCE Shopbrain

