Win a Hot Lap Ride with Andy Lally at Virginia International Raceway

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Race fans have the chance to win a hot lap ride with professional sports car diver and five-time Rolex 24 at Daytona class winner Andy Lally at the upcoming IMSA WeatherTech Championship series race.

On Saturday, August 24, from 9:00AM – 5:00PM EST, attendees of the Michelin GT Challenge can enter the MotorCrush Hot Lap with Lally Giveaway by one of three methods:

The MotorCrush Team will be at VIRginia International Raceway for the next event in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship! And not only will they have the MC Porsche with them, you'll also have the chance to get in the passenger seat with Andy behind the wheel! On the Saturday of race weekend, from 9:00AM - 5:00PM EST, event attendees can enter the Hot Lap with Lally Giveaway.

Download the MotorCrush app, create a profile of their ride, and check in to the event at VIR;

Text "VIRHotLaps" to (844) 947-5980; or

Stop by the MotorCrush booth on the Midway and fill out an entry form

MotorCrush users—a community of 200k and growing motoring enthusiasts—are encouraged to check in to the event. Once they do, a digital profile of their ride appears on a Leaderboard. Other users are then able to view the vehicle's profile, including specs, modifications and upgrades, and photos, plus give trophies to their favorite rides.

The winner will be selected the following morning. After the announcement, the winner will meet Lally, who will take them for a lap around VIRginia International Raceway's famous track in the MotorCrush Porsche GT3.

Follow MotorCrush on all social channels at @motorcrushapp for Giveaway updates and for the live announcement of the winner on August, Sunday 25. For official rules, please go to: https://andylallyalive.com/motorcrush-hot-laps-with-lally-giveaway/

About MotorCrush 3

MotorCrush 3 is the patent-pending must-have app for motoring enthusiasts. Built by the automotive and motorsport experts at Andy Lally ALIVE®, MotorCrush 3 lets the modern car, truck, or bike enthusiast set up their digital garage and connect in real time to one another. Plus, they'll find events, businesses, buyers, sellers, private meets, clubs, and more—all on the app. Learn more at www.motorcrush.com.

About VIRginia International Raceway

Recently chosen as one of Car and Driver Magazine's top six road courses in the nation, VIRginia International Raceway is a multi-purpose road course offering professional and amateur auto and motorcycle racing, as well as a wide range of track events. Its uphill Esses and sharp elevation changes not only make it a fan and driver favorite but have also established it as a prominent testing facility for the automotive industry.

