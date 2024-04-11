"Win a Piece of Freedom" - Nutrient Survival Offers a Chance to Win a Piece of Land

The innovative survival company is giving one lucky winner a piece of freedom to call their own

RENO, Nev., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrient Survival , a leading provider of nutrient-dense survival food, is thrilled to announce its latest promotion: "Win a Piece of Freedom". Running from April 1, 2024 through September 30th, 2024, this unplugged, off-the-grid opportunity offers customers a chance to win $10,000 toward their ideal piece of land anywhere in the continental United States.

The "Win a Piece of Freedom" promotion aims to engage audiences and inspire increased sense of independence and wellbeing. Whether it's starting a homestead, establishing an off-grid retreat or simply a spot for setting up a tent and communing with nature, Nutrient Survival wants to empower its customers to pursue their dreams of freedom and self-sufficiency.

"This giveaway fits right in the lane of our mission at Nutrient Survival – to support individuals on their journey towards increased independence," explained Eric Christianson, CEO at Nutrient Survival. "As a company dedicated to providing high-quality, long-lasting food solutions, we understand the importance of self-reliance. You'll be amazed and inspired by what could be yours. Maybe you'll camp there. Maybe you'll hunt. Maybe you'll even put up a cabin or start to homestead there. It's up to you to decide!"

Nutrient Survival is also stocking the winner up with a 90-day supply of its top shelf, delicious, Special Ops grade nutrient-packed food.

Every purchase made during the promotional period automatically grants customers an entry to win. There is no minimum purchase requirement, meaning each purchase, regardless of size, offers an equal opportunity to enter the contest. Additionally, for those who prefer not to make a purchase, alternative entry methods are available; please refer to the terms and conditions for more details.

The winner of the "Win a Piece of Freedom" promotion will be chosen on October 15th, 2024. Visit Nutrient Survival's website for further promotional details and information on how to enter.

To learn more about Nutrient Survival's mission, as well as their Emergency Food, Everyday Performance and BrainCare lines, visit nutrientsurvival.com.

About Nutrient Survival

Nutrient Survival, LLC is an end-to-end food technology company offering nutrient dense survival food for emergencies and every day. Nutrient Survival has experienced explosive growth since its introduction in 2020, behind its patented nutrient dense products and compelling brand proposition. Designed to the same nutritional requirements of the US military for its elite Special Ops units, the brand delivers six times more nutrition than any other survival food brand.

Nutrient Survival meals designed using the nutritional standards specified in Department of Defense pubs AR 40-25/OPNAVINST 10110.1/MCO 10110.49/AFI 44–141 for Restricted Rations, those rations intended for use on special operations missions. Meals meet or exceed standards for 23 nutrients on a per calorie basis. Neither the US Armed Forces nor the US Federal Government has approved, endorsed or authorized this product. The opinions expressed are solely those of the individual's.

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE Nutrient Survival