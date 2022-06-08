Win a Trip of a Lifetime in Provence Chateau De Berne and Ultimate Provence Celebrate National Rosé Day

LE-CANNET-DES-MAURES, Provence, France, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provence Rosé Group celebrates the upcoming National Rosé Day with a contest to win a trip of a lifetime in Provence. The winner will enjoy luxurious accommodations for two people for four days and three nights including breakfast, receive a flight credit of $1,000, along with: Dinner at Michelin Star Restaurant - Jardin de Berne at Château de Berne, Dinner at Ultimate Provence, Dinner at Château St Roux, and enjoy VIP wine tours at the three Estates. Guests can enter starting on June 11, 2022 (National Rosé Day) when the contest opens Register to win by following both @chateaudeberne and @ultimate_provence on Instagram and go on the contest form link https://provencerose.com/pages/winatriptoprovence and simply fill it out. The winner will be announced by on the Estate Instagram pages on September 5, 2022.

Château de Berne

"We look forward to welcoming the winners to our exquisite estates so they can experience first-hand the wonderful lifestyle that Provence has to offer" says Bob Gaudreau, CEO of Provence Rosé Group. Château de Berne is nestled in the rolling hills of Provence, in the South of France, one hour from Saint-Tropez between the villages of Lorgues and Flayosc. A remote winding road leads to the exquisite estate in its stunning, pristine natural environment. The five-star Relais & Château de Berne estate includes a hotel and private villa accommodations, as well as a Michelin-starred restaurant "Le Jardin de Berne" which features an eco-conscious approach to fine dining and in 2021 received the new Michelin Green Star distinction, awarded for exemplary sustainable restaurant practices. Completed by the spa, cooking school and various leisure activities, Château de Berne offers food and wine lovers, athletes, adventurers, and those simply looking for quiet contemplation, the promise of an unforgettable experience.

World-famous for its rosé wines, the Côtes-de-Provence appellation alone spans six vast territories, running from East to West, each with its own unique soil type, geography, and climate. Located in the Haut-Pays (Highland) area, Château de Berne is characterized by limestone hills and shallow valleys. This little known, secret backcountry of Provence yields structured reds and fruity, delicate whites and rosés. The estate combines the best of two worlds in terms of geology and altitude. The heart of Berne's vineyard, where 80% of its vines are rooted, is located on a chalky plateau, at an altitude of 980 ft. Cool nights, combined with a broad daytime temperature range, allow the grapes to mature at a slower pace, thus enhancing the wine's freshness and delicate aromas.

Ultimate Provence's sleek modern design features a chic boutique hotel nestled in an oasis of fresh green surroundings, and the estate makes a lasting impression. Tucked away in the hills behind Saint-Tropez, it offers guests an unexpected taste of Provence, in a remarkable atmosphere that awakens the senses and jostles the codes of this terroir's ancestral traditions. Ultimate Provence wines offer an explosion of delightful aromas and bountiful pleasures for the palate. Chef Romain Franceschi's colorfully creative and mouthwatering gourmet cuisine, a true sensorial experience in perfect harmony with the estate's wines. This is a place of epicurean and aesthetic delights, conveying the feeling of a dream-come-true getaway experience. Be it waking up in a stylish and cozy room with breathtaking views of the Notre-Dame-des-Anges Mountain range, learning about the art of wine-tasting with an expert sommelier, or relaxing by the luxurious pool, UP offers a veritable oasis of charm for those seeking to chill out and enjoy life. UP received a 94-point score from Tasting Panel.

For those who can't travel to France, we welcome wine lovers to experience the wines firsthand in the United States. Château de Berne Romance Rosé retails for $15.99, Chateau de Berne Inspiration Rosé $21.99 and Ultimate Provence Rosé $23.99; available where wine is sold and as trio from wine.com. The Romance bottle features a fun special effect inside the bottle, as a bubble motif appears when the wine is poured, Inspiration is an exclusive square bottle that is a tribute to the Roman architecture and a nod to the estate's long history of winemaking dating back to Roman times. With the new 2021 vintage, all 3 wines have had scores greater than 90 points from Somm Journal. In addition, Inspiration has received a 92-point score from Wine Enthusiast and was named into the exclusive Wine Enthusiast Top 100 wines of the year.

Contest details : No purchase necessary. The trip must be redeemed in 2022 or 2023 and be used during the weekdays. July and August are excluded. The winner responsible for their ground transportation and must live in the United States.

In order to participate, people need to follow Instagram accounts @chateaudeberne and @ultimate_provence and complete the form: https://provencerose.com/pages/winatriptoprovence

About Provence Rose' Group – The company, based in White Plains, N.Y. is the exclusive importer for all the rose' wines from MDCV Estates including Chateau de Berne, Ultimate Provence, Chateau Saint Roux and Chateau des Bertrands. The wines are currently distributed nationally and available in most fine wine stores and on www.wine.com. For additional information or interview requests, PRG can be reached at +1 914 705 5500 or at [email protected]. People can keep up with the latest news on https://provencerose.com/

