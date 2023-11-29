Win a Year's Supply of Amazing Dog Food with the Earth Animal SHARE JOY Contest

Earth Animal

29 Nov, 2023, 08:44 ET

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Earth Animal is spreading the festive feels to pets and pet parents alike with their SHARE JOY Contest. The grand prize? A year's supply of top-tier dog food or delicious No-Hide chews for your furry companions. Imagine that! It truly is the best gift a pet parent could ever dream of for their pooch – and their pocketbook. Plus, with three incredible prize packages, chances have never been better to win big.

Share Joy and Win Big with Earth Animal all natural pet products
Earth Animal Weekly Prize Selection
GRAND PRIZE #1: 
Win a Year's Supply of Earth Animal Wisdom® Air-Dried Dog Food…  $5K+ value
Entrants stand the chance to win a year's supply of premium Wisdom Air-Dried Dog Food – that's a year's worth of guaranteed tail-wagging dinnertime delight. The prize consists of two 8lb bags of Wisdom® Air-Dried per month, in the recipe of choice. Fair warning: wise dogs choose Wisdom® – one taste and they'll never look back.

GRAND PRIZE #2: 
Win a Year's Supply of Earth Animal No-Hide® Rolls…  $800+ value
One lucky winner can score a year's supply of pure chewing satisfaction for their favorite furry friend with No-Hide® Rolls in their choice of flavor and size. With options for every pooch's palate preference, size and chewing style, there is no choice but to chews joy!

WEEKPLY PRIZE
Weekly Earth Animal Prize Packs…  Up to $100 value each
That's not all – every week, Earth Animal is giving away Prize Packs worth up to $100 each. Each pack includes a variety of No-Hide® STIX, Strips, and Rolls, featuring the special Holiday Feast No-Hide, and a 2lb bag of Wisdom Air-Dried Dog Food in their flavor of choice.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity for your favorite furry friends to win big this festive season. Spread the news and share the joy with Earth Animal. https://animalwellnessmagazine.com/earth-animal-contest/

Available to US residents only, the Earth Animal SHARE JOY contest closes on January 31, 2024. Grand prize winners will be announced on February 15, 2024, with weekly drawing winners announced weekly starting November 8, 2023, and ending January 24, 2024. T&Cs apply.

ABOUT EARTH ANIMAL
Animal believes in offering healthy, wholesome alternatives to rawhide and processed food while minimizing the environmental impact. Their mission is simple: make the highest quality pet products while considering Mother Earth. Chews joy. Chews Earth Animal. https://earthanimal.com/

Earth Animal Wisdom Air-Dried Dog Food
Wisdom® Air-Dried Dog Food offers your dog a better way to feed on flavor and nutrition in equal measure. With high palatability, nutrient density, transparency, and digestibility, it's a recipe for tail-wagging happiness. https://earthanimal.com/our-products/wisdom-dog-food/

Earth Animal No-Hide®️ Chews
No-Hide®️ Chews are the original, and best, healthy, long-lasting alternative to rawhide. Choose from over 10 flavors in 5 different shapes and sizes. https://earthanimal.com/our-products/chews-and-treats/

MEDIA CONTACT
For questions, and more information, contact:
Jay Cohen
Head of Consumer Marketing, Earth Animal
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: 203.913.2547
https://animalwellnessmagazine.com/earth-animal-contest/ 

SOURCE Earth Animal

