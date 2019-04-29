Win an Oceanfront Condo and Change Your Life

"We want to transform someone's life forever by giving them the ultimate chance to win and own an oceanfront condo on one of the south's most beautiful beaches," said Matt Klugman, Chief Operating Officer of Vacation Myrtle Beach. "While owning a vacation condo is out of reach for most folks, we're going to change that with our giveaway. And, I want to be clear that the winner will own this condo and that it is not a timeshare. Plus, we're also offering additional prizes of vacation stays, so that we can share the gift of travel."

The newly renovated, oceanfront efficiency condo offers room for up to four guests and includes a fully-equipped kitchen. In addition to its prime Myrtle Beach location, the resort provides convenient access to all of the area's major attractions, restaurants, and things to do. Families and couples enjoy a wide variety of on-site amenities including an indoor pool, a block-long poolscape complete with a large pool, whirlpool, lazy river, kiddie lazy river, kids' pool, poolside bar, and plenty of relaxing deck options. In addition to everything you need for fun in the sun, the resort offers an array of dining options as well as an opportunity for rejuvenation and relaxation at its on-site spa.

The Great Myrtle Beach Condo Giveaway sweepstakes is now open for entries. Click here for Official Rules and complete details including free method of entry.

For more information about Vacation Myrtle Beach properties and deals, visit VacationMyrtleBeach.com.

