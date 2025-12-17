Win Big in the UAE - Win Oasis is Now Open!

A New Era of Social Entertainment in the UAE

At launch, Win Oasis offers a best-in-class digital social entertainment experience with over 500 free-to-play games across a variety of genres. The platform is set to expand rapidly, aiming for 1,000+ games within the first month, ensuring an ever-evolving experience for users. All games are free to play, and players can participate in daily promotional campaigns without making any purchases.

What Makes Win Oasis Unique

Win Oasis is more than just a social entertainment destination. It t is a promotional rewards ecosystem created to engage users while integrating businesses and brands seamlessly into the entertainment experience. Inspired by international trends and uniquely designed over the past 12 months, Win Oasis has been tailored specifically for the UAE market to deliver a community-driven, interactive, and rewarding experience.

Users can expect:

Variety & Accessibility: over 500 games with new games added every week. No purchase needed.





over 500 games with new games added every week. No purchase needed. Campaigns & Rewards: Daily promotions, seasonal campaigns, and unique chances to win by playing and engaging on the platform.





Daily promotions, seasonal campaigns, and unique chances to win by playing and engaging on the platform. Safe & Responsible Play: A secure, 21+ platform designed with responsible entertainment in mind.

Launch Campaign: 24K Gold & More!

To celebrate its launch, Win Oasis is kicking off an exciting promotional campaign featuring different giveaways:

24K Gold Bar





iPhone 17 PRO





Other exclusive promotional prizes

The promotion runs until January 5, 2026, at 11:59 PM GST, and no purchase is necessary.

Players are encouraged to follow the official Win Oasis Promo Page as well as the platform's social media channels for campaign updates, prize announcements, and different promotions.

About Win Oasis

Win Oasis is the UAE's premier social entertainment and promotional rewards platform for adults 21+. With hundreds of free-to-play games and daily promotional rewards, players can connect, compete, and win in a fun, safe, and interactive environment, setting a new standard for digital entertainment in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847238/Win_Oasis_Win_Big_in_the_UAE___Win_Oasis_is_Now_Open_.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847237/Win_Oasis_Win_Big_in_the_UAE___Win_Oasis_is_Now_Open_.jpg