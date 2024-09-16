Win Big with MDi Built: Penn State Tickets and Blackstone Griddle Up for Grabs at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDi Built is thrilled to announce its participation in the 169th Bloomsburg Fair, held at 620 W 3rd St, Bloomsburg, PA 17815. The fair will run from September 20th to 28th, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. MDi Built will be present every day at their stand in the Industrial Building, offering visitors a chance to win exciting prizes through their exclusive giveaway.

Giveaway Details:

MDi Built's giveaway features two fantastic prizes:

Two Tickets to the Penn State vs. UCLA Football Game on October 4th , valued at $300 .



Adventure Ready 22-inch Blackstone Griddle with a hard cover, perfect for on-the-go grillers, valued at $150 .

To enter the giveaway, visitors must stop by MDi Built's stand in the Industrial Building. Each participant can enter once per item for a chance to win these incredible prizes.

About the Bloomsburg Fair:

The Bloomsburg Fair, now in its 169th year, is a celebrated event showcasing a diverse range of exhibits, from business and agriculture to food from across the country. The fair attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, with an impressive attendance of 350,956 in 2023.

How to Find Us:

MDi Built's stand is conveniently located in the Industrial Building. For easy access, enter through Gate 2, the closest entrance to the building. Gate admission and parking tickets can be purchased on the Bloomsburg Fair website or at the gate.

About MDi Built:

MDi Built is a premier construction service company in Central Pennsylvania, offering a wide range of services for both businesses and homes. With over 34 years of experience, MDi Built specializes in custom-designed homes, HVAC, and plumbing services, among others. To learn more, visit MDi Built -Residential and Commercial Construction Services.

Contact Information:

For further questions regarding this event, please contact: Lenna Kidd, PR Officer, [email protected]. Event powered by Ink & Arrow Marketing Co. InkArrowCo.com – Drive Success Forward.

Visit MDi Built at the Bloomsburg Fair for your chance to win big and learn more about our comprehensive construction services. We look forward to seeing you there!

