WIN Brands Group Appoints Former Global Controller for Supreme, Mike Miller, As Chief Financial Officer

06 Sep, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Brands Group ("WIN"), an omnichannel retail platform that buys and builds category-defining brands, announced today that Mike Miller has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mike Miller brings over 20 years of financial management experience to steer WIN Brands Group’s financial strategy, most recently having served as Global Controller for global streetwear brand Supreme.
With deep expertise in finance, accounting, treasury, and risk management, Miller brings over 20 years of financial management experience to steer WIN's financial strategy. Most recently, Miller served as Global Controller for Supreme, where he played a crucial role in facilitating the global streetwear brand's $2.1B acquisition by VF Corporation. Over the course of his tenure, his leadership was pivotal in the transformation of Supreme's financial operations to support the company's rapid growth, including new retail stores and international expansion. Prior to his role at Supreme, he served as the Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller at Marchex, a publicly traded ad-tech company. Miller began his career at KPMG where he held various positions of increasing responsibility.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike to WIN and add such a perceptive and collaborative financial leader to our executive team," said Kyle Widrick, CEO and founder of WIN Brands Group. "His track record of success at high-growth consumer companies speaks for itself and brings with it decades of expertise in financial strategy. Our model of acquiring and scaling leading consumer brands uniquely positions him to be instrumental in guiding WIN's continued success."

"I'm honored to join WIN as its CFO, and join a team that is so committed to innovation, growth, and financial excellence," said Mike Miller. "WIN has built a thriving portfolio of consumer brands, and I'm eager to apply my expertise to its continued growth - including immediate opportunities to invest in expanding our international footprint and bolstering each brand's omnichannel presence."

About WIN Brands Group
WIN Brands Group ("WIN") is building the ultimate house of brands. It acquires exceptional consumer-focused companies, then accelerates their lasting growth by plugging them into its omnichannel operating system of leading experts and shared resources. To learn more, visit winbg.com.

