WIN Celebrates Milestone: 500,000 Families Supported on Their Journey to Parenthood and Expands Services to Support Members Through All Stages of Life

Leading family-building benefit company expands offerings beyond fertility to ensure comprehensive family well-being with specialized support in men's health, healthy aging, maternal health, child development, and parenting

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN , the nation's leading family-building and family well-being company, today announces it has helped more than 500,000 families achieve parenthood. For more than 25 years, WIN has proudly offered the most comprehensive and inclusive family support services through the nation's leading network of Reproductive Endocrinologists, and this milestone not only emphasizes but cements its position as the market-leading benefit company. To meet the evolving needs of today's families, WIN is doubling down on its 25-year legacy in fertility and family support services to expand its offerings from pre-conception and fertility to parenting, healthy aging, and beyond. WIN is dramatically improving patient experience through a new and cutting-edge digital interface, customized to each patient's journey, and expanded services designed to support the physical, emotional, and social health and happiness of WIN members.

WIN surpasses half a million families supported in their paths to parenthood.

"We are honored to have been able to support over 500,000 families during one of the most exciting yet challenging journeys of their lives—entering parenthood," said CEO of WIN Roger Shedlin, M.D., J.D. "Our growing team, comprised of dedicated staff and skilled medical professionals, has been instrumental in providing high-quality clinical support and access to care essential for our members to build their families. As the first company to offer comprehensive and managed family-building benefits, WIN is proud to continue leading the way as an innovator in this space. Our expanded offerings will further our mission of helping families through all stages of life with inclusive and accessible options that contribute to the entire family's well-being."

Half-a-Million Families Helped

One in six people globally is impacted by infertility . Without family-building benefits, the physical, emotional, and financial burden is significant. WIN has been at the forefront of family well-being solutions with 24/7 on-call expert clinical guidance, behavioral health support, highly credentialed specialty provider networks, and modern technology. This unique combination ensures a nurturing and supportive environment and, ultimately, drives superior, healthier outcomes. With fertility and family-building support, patients see a 31% higher live birth rate1. With dedicated doula support, patients are 60% less likely to have a cesarean birth2 and those who receive parenting aid are 97% more likely to return to work after having a child3.

"We paid out of pocket for our first round of IVF and lost our baby at ten weeks. Our heartbreak over the loss was compounded with the realization that we would not be able to afford to try again," shared Josh and Amber, a WIN family in Kansas City through employer ADP. "The day we lost the baby I was signing up for benefits at my new company and they offered fertility support through WIN. It was a life-changing moment. It really turned our spirits around and gave us new hope to start a family. With the help of the fantastic Dr. Kristen Holoch, we were able to get pregnant with our second and third embryo and have Harrison and Collins."

"We had WIN as a guide during the roller coaster ride of our lives on our journey to have our son River join our family," said Amy and Tyler, WIN family through employer Nvidia. "Looking back on our two egg retrievals and two embryo transfers and all the procedures that go along with them, the consistent support in our lives was WIN. They were informative and realistic when we couldn't find answers and information anywhere else."

From Pioneering Fertility Benefits to Family Well-Being

As demand for fertility treatments and alternative paths to parenthood grow, WIN has continued to build on its 25-year legacy by expanding its provider network, growing its coverage base, and evolving its offerings. In 2023, WIN grew its provider network, now totaling 1,000+ of the nation's top Reproductive Endocrinologists—the largest REI network in the country. This allows 90% of the US population to be within 30 minutes of an affiliated high-quality fertility sub-specialist—which has been instrumental in supporting over 8 million lives covered. WIN also launched a newly designed app to customize the patient experience and streamline clinical support and care coordination.

Importantly, WIN expanded its services to further ensure comprehensive family well-being services with specialized support in men's health, healthy aging, maternal health, child development, and parenting with:

WIN PowerPause: The market-leading solution for end-to-end perimenopause, menopause and andropause (low-T) care to aid in women's and men's age-related well-being. WIN has expanded its PowerPause program with a new urology network made up of nationally recognized and distinguished specialists, offering both virtual and in-person care. Emphasizing a value-based pricing model, WIN PowerPause continues to redefine the standard of care in age-related well-being.

The market-leading solution for end-to-end perimenopause, menopause and andropause (low-T) care to aid in women's and men's age-related well-being. WIN has expanded its PowerPause program with a new urology network made up of nationally recognized and distinguished specialists, offering both virtual and in-person care. Emphasizing a value-based pricing model, WIN PowerPause continues to redefine the standard of care in age-related well-being. WINDoula: A nationwide network of specialized doula professionals vetted by WIN's Nurse Care Advocates. With a focus on personalized guidance, WIN's doulas provide comprehensive support to expectant mothers before, during, and after pregnancy. By bridging the gap in prenatal and postpartum support, the virtual and in-person network offers a range of services, including assistance through miscarriage and loss, birthing support, lactation best practices, and more.

A nationwide network of specialized doula professionals vetted by WIN's Nurse Care Advocates. With a focus on personalized guidance, WIN's doulas provide comprehensive support to expectant mothers before, during, and after pregnancy. By bridging the gap in prenatal and postpartum support, the virtual and in-person network offers a range of services, including assistance through miscarriage and loss, birthing support, lactation best practices, and more. WINMaternity: The market-leading network of maternity nurses, doulas and maternal fetal medicine and postpartum specialists that extends critical support beyond barriers to care, improving pregnancy and postpartum outcomes while enhancing overall health and wellbeing for families and mothers. WIN's maternity network provides expertise in clinical prenatal care, birthing assistance, and postpartum recovery. This includes comprehensive support in areas such as birthing techniques, postpartum recovery, infant safety, sleep health, and more. WINMaternity extends its support beyond the delivery room by offering guidance and resources to aid parents in their transition back to work.

The market-leading network of maternity nurses, doulas and maternal fetal medicine and postpartum specialists that extends critical support beyond barriers to care, improving pregnancy and postpartum outcomes while enhancing overall health and wellbeing for families and mothers. WIN's maternity network provides expertise in clinical prenatal care, birthing assistance, and postpartum recovery. This includes comprehensive support in areas such as birthing techniques, postpartum recovery, infant safety, sleep health, and more. WINMaternity extends its support beyond the delivery room by offering guidance and resources to aid parents in their transition back to work. WINkid: A one-stop evidence-based parenting platform providing expert support from birth to age five designed to help parents navigate the path to raising healthy, resilient children. The WINkid program features certified, licensed child development professionals, and trained parent coaches and mentors, ensuring deep expertise in every aspect of child development. With a focus on multiple domains of child development, including developmental milestones, behaviors, mental health, nutrition, sleep, and learning, WINkid offers tailored guidance to nurture children's growth and success. WINkid prioritizes maternal and caregiver well-being, offering tools to track postpartum depression risk, promote mental and physical wellness, and boost parental confidence and self-care.

To learn more about WIN's full suite of family support services, please visit: https://www.winfertility.com/solutions.

About WIN:

WIN is the nation's leading family-building and family well-being benefit company. For over 25 years, through a comprehensive range of management services—including fertility treatment and preservation; surrogacy and adoption; maternity and doulas; menopause and andropause; and parenting resources—WIN has combined expert clinical guidance, behavioral support, modern mobile centric technology, and highly credentialed specialty provider networks to promote optimal physical, emotional, and social health for families.

The company headquarters are based in Greenwich, CT. For more information about WIN, visit https://www.winfertility.com .

Media Contact:

winfertility@5wpr.com

SOURCE WIN