Win Chain signs US$1.9 billion fresh food super deal at China International Import Expo

The Brazilian JBS Group, as is known, is not only one of the world's largest meat processors, as the top producer of beef, pork and leather and the second largest producer of pork and mutton globally. According to the MOU signed by Win Chain and JBS, the former will make purchase totaling 1.5 billion U.S. dollars from the latter over the next 3 years, the largest beef import order ever between China and Brazil. The Danish Crown Group, a long-established pork and processing producer in Europe, ranks the second in the world and the first in Europe in terms of pork slaughter. The contract Win Chain signed with Danish Crown has a purchase amount adding up to 400 million U.S. dollars over 5 years. The 400-million-dollar brand packaging products are dedicated directly to the consumer-end, which is the first case of the Danish Crown in China.

Win Chain is considered a bellwether in China's fresh food industry. As the grand import platform for Alibaba, Win Chain is dedicated to the fresh food industry. Driven by data, it has grown to function as a supply chain platform linking upstream and downstream resources to achieve seamless integration. Meanwhile, its offering of five services including aggregated sourcing, processing, warehousing and distribution, supply chain finance and brand marketing aims to facilitate international suppliers entering China.

For this partnership, Win Chain will provide JBS with comprehensive solutions suited to the Chinese market including channel sales, cold chain distribution, commodity brand co-establishment plans, and big data support, so that JBS's quality products can enter the Chinese market in the fastest fashion with a sound brand effect.

The contract between Win Chain and the Danish Crown represents a further continuation of the previous strategic cooperation reached by the two sides. In the light of the MOU signed at the F20 (China's First Fresh 20 Summit) in May this year, Win Chain is to undertake the full capacity of Danish Crown's wholly-owned processing plant under construction in China. Apart from sales and marketing trade, the collaboration between the parties expands to the realms of processing, packaging, cold chain, branding and data, featuring close partnership. With this in-depth cooperation, Win Chain will help Danish Crown transform from a raw material supplier to a food processor and beyond, a fresh food brand.

Since the launch of the "grand import" strategy in March this year, Alibaba has arrived at a number of cooperation agreements in succession with international fresh food suppliers with Win Chain as the global fresh food gathering platform. For instance, in July this year, Win Chain and the Thai government inked a durian MOU for the first time to expand the Thai durian market in China. In October, Win Chain teamed up with Cargill Animal Protein China in signing a strategic cooperation to be the partner of all products under Cargill Sun Valley brand in mainland China. In the same month, Win Chain became the important strategic partner of the Marine Harvest Shanghai processing plant and its offline salmon catering chain in China. Win Chain is expected to take on the role as the exclusive partner of Marine Harvest's online sales to fully support its branding and sales promotion in China.

"Win Chain is connected to the global premium supplier resources at one end, and the best new retail channels in China at the other, such as Tmall, Fresh Hema, and RT-Mart. It will provide 'from farm to dining table' and one-stop solution covering all links of fresh food for relevant suppliers." Win Chain's co-founder Jin Guanglei noted that, in the future, more top suppliers in the world can be merged to China's new retail channels through Win Chain, so that more quality fresh products will be offered to Chinese consumers to satisfy the needs of "consumption upgrade".

SOURCE Win Chain