Win Dad a Pilot Watch: Miracle Flights and Torgoen Announce Father's Day Giveaway

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Because "hands down," he's the best. Because he's "watched" you soar. Because he's your "co-pilot." The puns are as timeless as the prize itself in the Miracle Flights + Torgoen Father's Day Giveaway, where one lucky winner will receive a classic Torgoen pilot watch to gift a special father or father figure in their life.

Enter to win at miracleflights.org/dad through June 17, 2021, at 11:59 P.M. EDT. No purchase necessary. Giveaway is open to legal U.S. residents ages 18 and over.

One winner will receive a Torgoen T9 Bluebird GMT pilot watch, valued at $198.00. Features include Swiss GMT movement that allows the GMT hand to be set to a different time zone, making it an ideal gift for the world traveler or anyone who has a loved one far away. Additional features include ergonomic high readability and contrast inspired by the avionics in cockpits with great non-radioactive luminescence, visible for 8 hours in complete darkness (after charging with light during the day).

Selected at random, one winner will be announced on June 18, 2021.

"For the guy who's helped 'pilot' your life – even if he's never left the ground – the T9 is an ideal gift," says Torgoen brand manager Ziv Emmet. "We're excited to join Miracle Flights in presenting a special father or father figure with our classic Torgoen timepiece and help make this year's Father's Day celebration unforgettable."

The Father's Day giveaway also marks the anniversary of Torgoen's charitable partnership with Miracle Flights, the national charity that provides free plane tickets to children and adults who need life-changing medical care far from home. Since last year, Torgoen has generously donated a portion of its sales proceeds to support Miracle Flights' mission.

About Torgoen :

Founded in 2010, Torgoen offers a wide range of aviation watches. The brand was founded by an elite group of manufacturers with decades of experience producing the world's most renowned precision timepieces who had one goal: to create a brand that could intersect unparalleled quality and design with accessibility. Recently acquired by E. Gluck Corporation in 2019, the brand has re-launched with a new tagline - Where the Earth Meets the Sky - aiming to expand its consumer base to those seeking adventures in the everyday. With a pilot among its founders, the team drew design and functionality inspiration from the world of aviation, creating timepieces built to take on the world - no matter the adventure. The watch collection features watches powered by both Swiss quartz and automatic movements. Torgoen has been featured in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, JCK, WatchPro USA, A Blog to Watch among others. Most recently Torgoen formed an ongoing partnership with Miracle Flights, the nation's leading medical flight charity, which provides free flights to those in need of life-changing medical care not found in their local communities. Torgoen is now donating a portion of sale proceeds to the 35-year-old nonprofit.

About Miracle Flights :

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free air transportation to children and adults who need help reaching specialized medical care only available far from home. The organization, founded in 1985, typically books around 600 flights per month on commercial airlines across the United States and has provided more than 136,000 flights to date. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

