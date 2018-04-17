Win Epic Trips by Fundraising for Great Charities

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Win Epic Trips is a non-profit fundraiser and has launched its first adventure travel campaign supporting Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Southern Nevada. The platform, unlike others, will incentivize donors by giving them a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime adventures – just for making a $10 donation to the featured charity. Now helping others really is a win-win!

Scott Johnson - Founder & Chief Fundraiser Trips

"This is a great opportunity for people to win an amazing trip while supporting youth mentoring and enduring relationships for kids. Our Big Brothers and Big Sisters are the defenders of children's potential in our community and need everyone's support." Molly Latham, Chief Executive Officer BBBSSN

Each extraordinary trip is active and cultural, planned but customizable, and covers expenses for two people so that donors can bring a friend. Each quarter, a new charity is supported with new epic trips. The trips span travel adventures, food & music festivals, and cultural events, like dog sledding in Sweden under the Aurora Borealis, the Montreal Jazz Festival, or cage diving and sandboarding in South Africa.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

"By supporting great charities and going on grand adventures, we can create a culture of philanthropy and personal growth." Scott Johnson - Win Epic Trips Founder

The ultimate reward of travel philanthropy is that you end up living a remarkable life, full of interesting stories, unique friendships, and extraordinary life experiences. You become an Epic Storyteller.

Get more information or interview and press kit from

Scott Johnson 702-326-2743 | 193334@email4pr.com

Video Link: https://youtu.be/UhBpzrZrhyM

Contact Scott Johnson

Cell 702-326-2743 Email 193334@email4pr.com Website epic-fundraisers.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/win-epic-trips-by-fundraising-for-great-charities-300630574.html

SOURCE Win Epic Trips

Related Links

http://epic-fundraisers.org

