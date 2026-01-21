WIN Expanded Preconception Program: AI-Driven, Data-Informed, and Clinical-Led Personalized Care for Every Stage of the Journey

Companies integrating the program achieve improved outcomes, reduced high-cost claims, and greater employee satisfaction

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN , the nation's leading fertility and family support benefit provider, today unveils its enhanced preconception program. Designed to help individuals and partners proactively optimize reproductive health, this marks the latest milestone in WIN's ongoing investment in comprehensive reproductive and hormonal care.

Traditional fertility benefits often start after a diagnosis or once treatment is underway, leaving a large gap in proactive care. WIN's Preconception Program closes that gap, delivering a holistic, clinically guided pathway that personalizes the preconception journey, helping partners conceive faster, which both lowers healthcare costs and improves overall reproductive health outcomes – as well as driving measurable ROI for employers in the process.

Enhancements to the program include:

24/7 Nurse Advocacy & AI Assistance - Members receive continuous, data-driven guidance from WIN's Nurse Advocates, available anytime through the WINFamily app. AI-powered insights and dynamic care plans drive engagement rates and member satisfaction scores exceed 95%, ensuring consistent clinical oversight and an exceptional experience.

- Members receive continuous, data-driven guidance from WIN's Nurse Advocates, available anytime through the WINFamily app. AI-powered insights and dynamic care plans drive engagement rates and member satisfaction scores exceed 95%, ensuring consistent clinical oversight and an exceptional experience. Partner Care - Comprehensive early testing for both partners supports faster identification of potential issues. Semen analysis enables early detection of male factor infertility—responsible for nearly 50% of fertility challenges—helping avoid months of unnecessary delays and costly interventions. Hormone and cycle tracking delivers quantitative data that can shorten time-to-pregnancy by up to 25–30% compared to untracked cycles.

- Comprehensive early testing for both partners supports faster identification of potential issues. Automated Data Integration - Real-time test results, wearable metrics, and lifestyle data flow directly into WIN's platform. This continuous data loop fuels personalized, adaptive care plans, enhancing clinical decision-making and increasing adherence compared to static programs.

- Real-time test results, wearable metrics, and lifestyle data flow directly into WIN's platform. This continuous data loop fuels personalized, adaptive care plans, enhancing clinical decision-making and increasing adherence compared to static programs. Virtual Network Access - Members have on-demand access to WIN's national network of external OB/GYNs, doulas, reproductive urologists and reproductive endocrinologists, as well as an internal team of behavioral health specialists, nutritionists, and wellbeing coaches all coordinated by WIN's team of nurses. This integrated approach ensures timely intervention, reduces care fragmentation, and delivers coordinated, holistic reproductive support. Early engagement with the network has been shown to reduce complications and increase conception success rates by up to 35%, giving couples a seamless, high-quality care experience. The preconception program also seamlessly transitions into WIN's fertility and maternity programs as members progress through their journey.

"The fertility journey should start with preconception support, and that's a missing piece for many individuals beginning their family building journeys. WIN's preconception program is changing that. We are helping people gain a clear picture of their fertility earlier on so they can fully understand their circumstances and experience the best outcomes for their families," said Roger Shedlin, MD, CEO of WIN. "By combining early male and female testing, wearable integration, and nurse-led clinical oversight, we're improving natural conception rates. At the same time, we're enabling employers to reduce high-cost claims and realize measurable ROI, while also supporting their employee population during one of the most important milestones in their lives: starting a family."

Employers See Major Benefits with Preconception Support

Employers see clear financial and organizational benefits from WIN's proactive preconception program. By providing early access to clinically guided support, couples can address both male and female fertility factors before costly interventions become necessary, potentially avoiding expensive treatments. This early intervention helps reduce overall healthcare spending while increasing employee satisfaction and engagement, as individuals feel empowered to take control of their reproductive health. WIN's integrated approach—combining clinical guidance, lifestyle coaching, and emotional support—delivers measurable value for employers, translating into both lower healthcare costs and a stronger, more supported workforce.

About WIN

WIN is the nation's leading fertility and family support benefit company. For over 25 years, through a comprehensive range of management services—including fertility treatment and preservation; surrogacy and adoption; maternity and doula support; menopause and andropause; parenting resources; caregiving support; and return-to-work programs—WIN has combined expert clinical guidance, behavioral support, modern mobile-centric technology, and highly credentialed specialty provider networks to promote optimal physical, emotional, and social health for families. Through the WINFamily app, AI-enabled insights support personalized care plans that complement WIN's nurse-led clinical advocacy, helping guide members proactively and seamlessly across every stage of their journey.

The company headquarters are based in Greenwich, CT. For more information about WIN, visit https://www.winfertility.com .

