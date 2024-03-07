Win Great Prizes: Registrations are Open for the 2024 sCrypt Hackathon

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain, in collaboration with sCrypt, is thrilled to announce the opening of registrations for the sCrypt hackathon 2024. The hackathon will take place virtually from 16th – 17th March 2024 with $5,000 prizes up for grabs.

The sCrypt hackathon presents a unique platform for developers to bring forth their best ideas and solutions and push the boundaries of what's possible with blockchain technology. Attendees can witness the power of Ordinals on BSV (1satsordinals) supported in the sCrypt development platform. Equipped with Bitcoin smart contracts and Bitcoin tokens, combined with BSV open-source tools such as the new standardized BSV typescript library and the BSV transaction processor arc, developers have the necessary tools to create ground-breaking applications that redefine the future.

The theme for this year's hackathon revolves around merging sCrypt (Bitcoin smart contracts) with Ordinals on BSV (Bitcoin tokens) to pioneer innovative solutions in the blockchain space. Participants have the tools needed to revolutionise various sectors including trustless exchanges, atomic swaps, and the tokenisation of financial instruments.

Upon completion of the Hackathon project, applicants are required to submit a set of deliverables including code submissions (using a GitHub repository named after your team), supporting documentation (photographs of whiteboards, diagrams, a brief business case or any other relevant materials), and a brief video summarising their entry.

Martin Coxall, Marketing Director at BSV Blockchain said, "The sCrypt hackathon is open to developers of all backgrounds, whether they are seasoned blockchain enthusiasts or newcomers keen to explore the possibilities of BSV technology. We are thrilled to support this event and we encourage individuals with a passion for innovation to join us in this exciting journey of creativity and collaboration."

The sCrypt hackathon is best suited for people looking to challenge themselves and use their skills towards a new application with the potential to grow and become a business case.

To find out more about the rules and entry requirements visit here.

About BSV Blockchain:

One Blockchain for Everyone.

The BSV Association leads the BSV Blockchain for Enterprise and Blockchain for Government initiatives. This Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation supports the use of the BSV blockchain.

The BSV Association oversees the creation of technical standards and educates enterprises, government agencies, start-up ventures, developers, and users on creating a global blockchain ecosystem. The original Bitcoin protocol and its scripting language provide powerful technical capabilities that BSV has restored.

