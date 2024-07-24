WIN Home Inspection Named One of 2024's Best of the Best Franchises by Entrepreneur

Home Inspection Company Ranked #1 in Home Inspection Franchising Due to Opportunities for Veterans, Innovative Technology and 30-Year Legacy

CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Home Inspection adds another prestigious accolade to their portfolio with Entrepreneur's recognition of the company as the Best of the Best in 2024. WIN earned the Best of the Best recognition once again due to its breadth of essential services, extensive support from the largest team in the industry, state-of-the-art tools and proprietary technology, discount opportunities for Veterans and first responders, and 30-year legacy as a trusted national brand.

The Best of the Best ranking directly reflects WIN's continuous growth and service expansion to best accommodate the needs of franchise owners in their respective markets. WIN's focus on addressing clients' needs along with their commitment to their franchise owners (Strategic Partners or SPs) nationwide contributes to their ongoing success over the last 30 years. WIN continues to grow each year with expanded service offerings, such as their comprehensive Healthy Home Check™ that protects a homeowner's health, safety, and home.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as the Best of the Best in our industry for another consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to the strength, size, and success of our growing WIN family, support team and Strategic Partners," said Praful Mittal, CEO of WIN Home Inspection. "Our vision for WIN is ambitious, but if there's anything our growth and accomplishments over the last few years tells us, it's that our goals are within reach. We are dedicated to expanding our service offerings and continuing to innovate to ensure every homeowner and renter in the country has access to actionable insights that enhance their understanding of their homes and protect their health and safety."

WIN's business model is centered around exceptional support and continual innovation to help their franchise owners build a rewarding business and achieve their personal and professional goals while enjoying the flexibility and freedom of being their own boss. With a commitment to integrating advanced technologies, WIN enhances operational efficiencies and enriches client interactions. This approach not only streamlines the inspection process but also ensures that franchise owners are well-equipped with the tools and support needed to excel and deliver exceptional service.

Largest Number of Services to Build a Year-round Business: WIN provides in-house training for franchise owners to effectively market and conduct 35+ innovative services that can address the needs of every member of their community.

WIN provides in-house training for franchise owners to effectively market and conduct 35+ innovative services that can address the needs of every member of their community. Advanced Proprietary Systems to Streamline Business Operations: WIN's proprietary systems and state-of-the-art tools give franchise owners a competitive edge by reducing reporting time significantly and delivering easy-to-navigate reports to clients.

WIN's proprietary systems and state-of-the-art tools give franchise owners a competitive edge by reducing reporting time significantly and delivering easy-to-navigate reports to clients. Highly Engaging Consumer Website to Drive Leads: WIN's captivating, user-friendly websites optimize user experience, driving direct business to franchise owners and educating consumers.

WIN's captivating, user-friendly websites optimize user experience, driving direct business to franchise owners and educating consumers. Cutting-edge Services Including 3D Tours and Appliance Reports to Deliver More: WIN provides proprietary 3-D tours and appliance recall reports to help consumers unlock deep insights.

WIN provides proprietary 3-D tours and appliance recall reports to help consumers unlock deep insights. #1 Support Team and #1 Brand for Entrepreneurial Success: WIN has the largest support team and continuously improves infrastructure, enabling franchise owners to focus more on delivering outstanding services in the field.

To learn more about becoming a WIN Home Inspection franchise owner, please visit www.winfranchising.com.

About WIN Home Inspection

Founded in 1993, WIN Home Inspection is the #1 ranked and fastest-growing home inspection services franchise in the U.S. WIN has provided the widest range of inspection services to homeowners, home buyers, and sellers to help improve health, safety and quality of life for over 30 years. With more than 280 locations across 45 states, WIN is transforming the home inspection industry with innovative techniques, latest tools and technologies, and exceptional customer service. WIN is a major supporter of veterans and first responders in their post-service careers, which is why more than one-third of our franchise owners have a military or first responder background. For more information about owning a WIN business in your local community, visit www.winfranchising.com.

