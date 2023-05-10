WIN Home Inspection Named One of the Fastest Growing Franchises by Entrepreneur

Home Inspection Company Ranked on the Fastest-Growing Franchise list out of 1,321 brands and ranked 17th for the best franchises in the under $50,000 category.

CHICAGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Home Inspection has been named one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2023 by Entrepreneur Magazine and ranked number 17 on Entrepreneur's Startups list of top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000. WIN was the only home inspection company to be ranked on the 2023 fastest-growing franchise list. Since a change in leadership and ownership four years ago, WIN has grown faster than any other franchise in the category for three consecutive years. Entrepreneurs looking to build high-margin, recession-resistant businesses with a low start-up cost continue to choose WIN as their preferred partner because of WIN's 30-year legacy as a trusted national brand, significant investments in personnel, and state-of-the-art technology. WIN franchise owners receive tailored support from the largest support team in the industry.

"We are deeply grateful to be recognized once again as the fastest growing franchise in the home inspection industry. This achievement would not have been possible without the tireless dedication of our franchise owners, who are our Strategic Partners, and we are proud to support them in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Many of our Strategic Partners are veterans, active-duty personnel, and first responders. We recognize and honor their service to our nation and local communities," said Praful Mittal, WIN Home Inspection CEO. "Our Strategic Partners are the backbone of our success, and they are backed by a team of highly experienced and skilled professionals, who are committed to providing our Strategic Partners with comprehensive support and the necessary resources to thrive. At WIN, we continue to invest in tech-driven, highly innovative, and proprietary solutions to enhance the home inspection experience for homeowners and homebuyers nationwide. We remain committed to significant investments in our team and infrastructure, and upholding our values of service, integrity, and professionalism."

These prestigious recognitions are a testament to WIN's commitment to its Strategic Partners, who are well-positioned to thrive by utilizing the most distinguished support model in franchising:

WIN is the only home inspection company with in-house training and certifications for 35+ essential services, leading to multiple revenue streams.

WIN is the only home inspection company with end-to-end marketing support for franchise owners, meaning no hidden costs and exemplary marketing support.

WIN has the largest support team in the industry comprising industry experts, trainers, business coaches, marketers, and technologists.

WIN is the only franchise with a fully integrated in-house technology team building proprietary solutions for residential and commercial inspection services.

WIN has a unique culture of camaraderie among its Strategic Partners, leading to a positive environment for growth and support within the WIN family.

Celebrating 30 years in business with a strong history of financial stability and durability, WIN Home Inspection is able to keep franchise costs economically beneficial for those who wish to build their own business due to their robust playbook and non-traditional business model. Offering all business support services in-house such as training, marketing, coaching, systems, technology, and more, WIN Home Inspection is focused on continuing to expand its presence in all 50 states.

To learn more about becoming a WIN Home Inspection Strategic Partner, please visit www.winfranchising.com or call (800) 967-8127.

About WIN Home Inspection

Founded in 1993, WIN Home Inspection is the #1 Ranked and the fastest-growing home inspection services franchise in the U.S. and has been providing the widest range of inspection services for 30 years to homeowners, homebuyers, and sellers to help improve health, safety and quality of life. With more than 260 locations across 45 states, WIN has been transforming the home inspection industry with innovative techniques, latest tools and technologies, and exceptional customer service. WIN is a major supporter of veterans and first responders in their post-service careers, which is why more than one-third of WIN's franchise owners have a military or first responder background. For more information about owning a WIN business in your local community, visit www.winfranchising.com.

