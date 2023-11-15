WIN Home Inspection Named One of the Top Franchises for Veterans by Entrepreneur

Home Inspection Company Ranked Number 23 out of 1,400 Companies as the Best Franchise Company for Veterans

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Home Inspection has been named one of the Top Franchises for Veterans in 2023 by Entrepreneur Magazine and ranked #23 out of over 1,400 companies, increasing their ranking 10 spots from last year. This ranking improvement is an indication of the investments WIN continues to make to provide entrepreneurial opportunities to veterans. Nearly 36% of WIN's franchise owners are first responders and veterans, representing virtually every branch of the military.

"We understand the importance of supporting our veterans in their transition from military service to post-service careers. Their dedication, discipline, and leadership skills make them invaluable assets to our family, and we are committed to providing them with the opportunities and support they need to thrive," says Praful Mittal, CEO of WIN Home Inspection. "This recognition is a testament to our enduring commitment to the veteran community and our shared journey toward building a community and creating a new sense of purpose among our veterans." 

WIN is proud to be the #1 ranked home inspection company and a veteran-friendly franchise, offering veterans a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee. WIN franchise owners receive tailored support from the largest support team in the industry, ensuring each of their strategic partners is set up for success. Their model trains franchise owners from the beginning and helps them maintain their business long term.

"WIN had a veteran discount off the franchise fee that made it very affordable, and they were really excited about having veterans on their team," said Steven McCullough, Coast Guard Veteran and WIN Strategic Partner. "I had some friends, also former veterans from the Coast Guard, who were WIN Strategic Partners, and through everything, the team really worked hard to bring me into their family as a veteran and have supported me since."  

A few key advantages of owning a WIN Home Inspection franchise for veterans:

  1. WIN is the only franchise that offers in-house training for 35+ essential services, helping franchise owners build a resilient business year-round.
  2. WIN is the only franchise with an end-to-end marketing platform, helping franchise owners stand out and elevate their brand value.
  3. WIN has the largest support team in the industry providing the most comprehensive in-house support for continued growth of its franchise owners.
  4. WIN offers state-of-the-art tools and technology to its franchise owners, allowing them to provide top-rated services to clients.
  5. WIN has the largest peer mentorship network in the industry for franchise owners to take advantage of including group training, ride-alongs, national, and regional events, and community groups.

To learn more about becoming a WIN Home Inspection Strategic Partner, please visit www.winfranchising.com or call (800) 967-8127.

About WIN Home Inspection
Founded in 1993, WIN Home Inspection is the #1 ranked and the fastest-growing home inspection services franchise in the U.S. and has been providing the widest range of inspection services for 30 years to homeowners, home buyers, and sellers to help improve health, safety and quality of life. With more than 270 locations across 45 states, WIN has been transforming the home inspection industry with innovative techniques, latest tools and technologies, and exceptional customer service. WIN is a major supporter of veterans and first responders in their post-service careers, which is why more than one-third of WIN's franchise owners have a military or first responder background. For more information about owning a WIN business in your local community, visit www.winfranchising.com

Media Contact:
Alanna Anderson
281-770-9084
[email protected] 

SOURCE WIN Home Inspection

