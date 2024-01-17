WIN Home Inspection Ranked #1 Across Industry by Entrepreneur for Second Year in a Row

News provided by

WIN Home Inspection

17 Jan, 2024, 08:33 ET

Home Inspection Company Recognized as One of the Top 500 Franchises in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Home Inspection is ranked number one in the home inspection services industry for the second year in a row and recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's most sought-after franchise ranking. Additionally, WIN Home Inspection ranks #181 on the list, boosting the home inspection company up 43 spots from last year's ranking.

WIN Home Inspection is a trusted brand with more than 30 years of legacy and rated as the fastest-growing franchise in the industry. WIN is the only national home inspection company offering robust training, end-to-end marketing and business coaching from the largest support team in the industry. WIN takes pride in its culture of camaraderie and trust across its network of franchise owners, colleagues and staff.

"Earning the #1 ranking for the second consecutive year is not just an achievement, but a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our Strategic Partners and extensive support staff," says Praful Mittal, CEO of WIN Home Inspection. "This honor belongs to each of them, and I thank them for making WIN not just a name, but a symbol of trust and quality within the home inspection industry."

WIN Home Inspection's unique playbook has generated tremendous growth for their business. With 285 locations nationwide and a consistent growth trajectory, WIN continues to fill gaps in markets where homebuyers, homeowners and sellers need essential inspection services from a highly trained, professional, reliable and trustworthy brand.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine.

To learn more about WIN Home Inspection or find your local WIN home inspector, please visit www.wini.com.

About WIN Home Inspection
WIN Home Inspection is the #1 and the fastest-growing home inspection services franchise in the U.S., and has been providing homeowners, buyers and sellers with the widest range of inspection services for 30 years to help improve health, safety and quality of life. Founded in 1993, WIN has more than 270 locations across 45 states and has been transforming the home inspection industry. Using innovative techniques and the latest tools and technologies, WIN delivers actionable insights and exceptional customer service. WIN is a major supporter of veterans and first responders in their post-service careers, which is why more than one-third of WIN's franchise owners have a military or emergency services background. For more information about WIN Home Inspection, visit www.wini.com, and for more information about franchise development, visit www.winfranchising.com.  

Media Contact:
Kelly Maicon
Interdependence PR
[email protected]
919.741.9784

SOURCE WIN Home Inspection

Also from this source

WIN Home Inspection Named One of the Top Franchises for Veterans by Entrepreneur

WIN Home Inspection has been named one of the Top Franchises for Veterans in 2023 by Entrepreneur Magazine and ranked #23 out of over 1,400...

WIN Home Inspection Named One of 2023's Best of the Best Franchises by Entrepreneur

WIN Home Inspection adds another prestigious accolade to their portfolio with Entrepreneur magazine's recognition of the company as the Best of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.