WIN Home Inspection Ranked #1 Across Industry by Entrepreneur for Second Year in a Row

Home Inspection Company Recognized as One of the Top 500 Franchises in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Home Inspection is ranked number one in the home inspection services industry for the second year in a row and recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's most sought-after franchise ranking. Additionally, WIN Home Inspection ranks #181 on the list, boosting the home inspection company up 43 spots from last year's ranking.

WIN Home Inspection is a trusted brand with more than 30 years of legacy and rated as the fastest-growing franchise in the industry. WIN is the only national home inspection company offering robust training, end-to-end marketing and business coaching from the largest support team in the industry. WIN takes pride in its culture of camaraderie and trust across its network of franchise owners, colleagues and staff.

"Earning the #1 ranking for the second consecutive year is not just an achievement, but a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our Strategic Partners and extensive support staff," says Praful Mittal, CEO of WIN Home Inspection. "This honor belongs to each of them, and I thank them for making WIN not just a name, but a symbol of trust and quality within the home inspection industry."

WIN Home Inspection's unique playbook has generated tremendous growth for their business. With 285 locations nationwide and a consistent growth trajectory, WIN continues to fill gaps in markets where homebuyers, homeowners and sellers need essential inspection services from a highly trained, professional, reliable and trustworthy brand.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine.

To learn more about WIN Home Inspection or find your local WIN home inspector, please visit www.wini.com.

About WIN Home Inspection

WIN Home Inspection is the #1 and the fastest-growing home inspection services franchise in the U.S., and has been providing homeowners, buyers and sellers with the widest range of inspection services for 30 years to help improve health, safety and quality of life. Founded in 1993, WIN has more than 270 locations across 45 states and has been transforming the home inspection industry. Using innovative techniques and the latest tools and technologies, WIN delivers actionable insights and exceptional customer service. WIN is a major supporter of veterans and first responders in their post-service careers, which is why more than one-third of WIN's franchise owners have a military or emergency services background. For more information about WIN Home Inspection, visit www.wini.com, and for more information about franchise development, visit www.winfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Maicon

Interdependence PR

[email protected]

919.741.9784

