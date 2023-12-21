WIN Learning CEO shares her success story on Anything Is Possible with Hallerin Hilton Hill

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A college professor with humble beginnings, Teresa Chasteen-Dunn discovered a gap in workforce education and founded her own multi-million-dollar company. But she had no idea what kind of challenges she would face -- and overcome -- along the way.

Chasteen-Dunn, founder and CEO of WIN Learning, dealt with her daughter's severe illness, a major lawsuit from a competitor, and her own serious illness, all within 18 months. Chasteen-Dunn, her daughter Jess, and her company all made it through and emerged stronger with the help of faith, grit, and determination. She tells this story on "Anything Is Possible," hosted by Hallerin Hilton Hill on WBIR-TV Channel 10 and YouTube. The video is a two-part series.

"You are a miracle on top of a miracle on top of a miracle," Hill said to Chasteen-Dunn in the interview.

Chasteen-Dunn attributes her miraculous outcomes to a positive outlook and hard work. "My parents taught me that earned success is what makes people happy," she said. "Even in the darkest times, I just knew that win or lose, something good will come out of it. My daughter made a miraculous recovery. We won the lawsuit against all odds. I made a miraculous recovery. These successes were thanks to great doctors, great lawyers, great determination of spirit, and great faith in God."

Hill expressed his admiration for Chasteen-Dunn's ability to thrive. "Teresa's story of possibility centers around what makes all great stories of how we deal with and process crises and challenges," Hill said. "I have found that those who can face crises and challenges with optimism and faith can make it to the other side. They have incredible stories on the business side."

"Teresa faced significant challenges, but as a happy warrior, she faced them head-on with optimism and got to the other side to report that it is possible for you not only to make it but to thrive," Hill added. "Those possibility people show us the way, and her story is another story that shows us that Anything is Possible."

Teresa Chasteen-Dunn lives in Cookeville, Tennessee, and is married to Lanny Dunn, also a CEO. You can view the video's here: AIP 2130 - Teresa Chasteen Dunn - part 1 and AIP 2131 - Teresa Chasteen Dunn - part 2

