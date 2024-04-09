WIN Learning Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best College and Career Readiness Solution

KINGSTON, Tenn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Learning, a national leading developer of career readiness solutions, announced today that its career planning and exploration tool My Work Ready was named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best College and Career Readiness Solution category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services, and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

My Work Ready is a career guidance and exploration application that assists job seekers in building their skills, identifying their interests, and exploring potential occupations. The virtual tool includes a series of assessments that evaluate job seekers' foundational academic and soft skills that are most needed in the workplace. Job seekers also complete reflective activities that help them identify their interests, values, and financial literacy and can see how these relate to potential occupations. The result is a detailed, personalized Career Plan with curated recommended occupations and suggested next steps to guide the job seeker on their path to career success.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. My Work Ready was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. These Finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."

"We're very proud of the work our team put into My Work Ready," said Suzanne Bazarian, Executive Vice President, Product Development and Customer Support with WIN Learning. "Being named a finalist in the CODiE Awards is an incredible honor and we are excited that My Work Ready has been recognized as a top career readiness solution."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations May 21, 2024 at 1pm EST.

Details about each Finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/2024-finalists/.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/ .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

About WIN Learning

Since 1996, WIN has become the leading provider of career readiness solutions to help business, industry, workforce, and districts prepare pathways for students' and job seekers' futures, whether they are college, trade school, military, or workplace bound. WIN's e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council (www.nwrc.org). To date, more than 10 million students worldwide have participated in the specialized career-driven courseware and education intervention initiatives as well as career readiness certification programs. For more information, go to www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

