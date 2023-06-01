WIN Learning partners with the State of Tennessee to certify students as career-ready

News provided by

WIN Learning

01 Jun, 2023, 09:07 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens preparing to graduate from high school have a new tool available to prove they're ready to successfully join the workforce.

The Tennessee Career Readiness Opportunity Program will help state-wide 11th- and 12th-grade students earn nationally recognized credentials in career readiness at no cost to help them make better-informed choices about their potential career paths.

Continue Reading

WIN Learning, a national leading developer of career-readiness solutions, was awarded this opportunity by the Tennessee Department of Education to certify that students in local districts and public charter schools are career-ready.

 "WIN's assessments help students understand the value of these core skills by applying them to workplace situations," said Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, founder and CEO of WIN Learning. "Passing the assessments and earning their credentials will allow students to demonstrate that they have mastered these skills and know how to use them in real life."

WIN Learning's Tennessee career readiness solution includes three qualifying assessments resulting in three stackable career-readiness credentials validating the foundational soft skills, workplace employability skills and basic digital literacy skills most in-demand by employers around the nation.

These career-contextualized assessments are not like  academic end-of-course exams, Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) tests or college entrance exams. The WIN assessments go beyond concept knowledge and measure students' ability to apply the foundational workplace skills required across all occupations and industries.

The assessments benchmark workplace skills including:

  • Work Ready Essential Soft Skills – also commonly called professional skills, durable skills, power skills or work habits – includes effective communication, professionalism, teamwork and collaboration, and thinking critically and solving problems in workplace settings.
  • Work Ready Employability Skills – Work Ready Math, Work Ready Reading and Work Ready Data includes the foundational academic skills recommended in the workplace.
  • Work Ready Digital Literacy Skills – measures skills needed to navigate technology in the workplace including Computer Operations, Internet Browsing, Digital Communication, Digital Documents and Digital Security.

All credentials correlate to the U.S. Department of Labor's O*NET Content Model Framework, the nation's leading source of occupational data, and are endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council, a national nonprofit workforce development, training and advocacy organization.

To interview founder and CEO Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, please contact Steve Fain at [email protected].

To learn more, contact:
Matthew Wagner
Tennessee Regional Account Manager
[email protected]
865-717-2228

About WIN Learning

Since 1996, WIN has become the leading provider of career readiness solutions to help business, industry, workforce and districts prepare pathways for students' and job seekers' futures, whether they are college, trade school, military or workplace bound. WIN's e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council (www.nwrc.org). To date, more than 10 million students worldwide have participated in the specialized career-driven courseware and education intervention initiatives as well as career readiness certification programs. For more information, go to www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

Contact: Steve Fain, executive vice president
Phone: 888-717-9461
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE WIN Learning

Also from this source

WIN Learning works with JAGTN to help high school students learn career-focused soft skills

WIN Learning and Highlands Economic Partnership offer career readiness training to adults in central Tennessee

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.