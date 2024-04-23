WIN Learning Recognized in Three Categories in the 2024 EdTech Cool Tool Awards

KINGSTON, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Learning, a national leading developer of career readiness solutions, announced today that it has been named a finalist in three categories in the 2024 EdTech Cool Tool Awards. WIN's Soft Skills Courseware is a finalist in the Digital Courseware Solution and the Best Skills Solution categories, and WIN's digital badges and credentials are recognized in the Badging/Credentialing Solution category.

WIN's Soft Skills Courseware is a blended learning solution designed to help students and job seekers improve their interpersonal and behavioral skills, and to provide employers with workplace-ready job candidates. The courseware is comprised of four modules: Communicating Effectively, Conveying Professionalism, Promoting Teamwork and Collaboration, and Thinking Critically and Solving Problems. Each module includes online instructional content, a posttest to measure learning gains, and supplemental offline activities for additional practice and application of courseware material. Learners receive a Certificate of Completion when they pass the posttests for all four modules.

To complement its existing courseware and assessment solutions, WIN introduced digital badges and credentials in 2022 to enable learners to share their achievements online. WIN learners can earn digital badges when they complete courseware modules and can receive digital versions of their courseware Certificates of Completion and National Work Readiness Credentials. These digital achievements can be shared on LinkedIn and other social media platforms, sent via email, and added to an online resume or portfolio.

WIN has previously been named a finalist in the EdTech Awards in 2018, 2019, and 2022, earning recognition for Digital Skills Courseware and for the WIN Career Readiness System. "We are excited to once again be finalists in the EdTech Awards," said Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, CEO of WIN Learning. "WIN has been a leader in education technology for the past 28 years, providing the very best online learning solutions to equip our learners with the skills they need for success. It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment to career readiness for all."

Celebrating its 14th year, the US-based EdTech Awards is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, celebrating the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. The annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors.

"Warm and hearty congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2024 finalists and winners—very, very well done! The barriers education technology leaders have overcome in the last few years to make it to where they are today—well, that's a cause for celebration!" said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "Like our world, the whole of education—from K-12, higher education, workforce learning sectors—is currently in flux. To the fierce, persistent, and indefatigable innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of edtech—we salute you!"

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About WIN Learning

Since 1996, WIN has become the leading provider of career readiness solutions to help business, industry, workforce, and districts prepare pathways for students' and job seekers' futures, whether they are college, trade school, military, or workplace bound. WIN's e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council (www.nwrc.org). To date, more than 10 million students worldwide have participated in the specialized career-driven courseware and education intervention initiatives as well as career readiness certification programs. For more information, go to www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

