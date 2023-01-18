Win Life-Changing Money with Americas Cardroom $10 Million Venom Returning This January

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) will be giving its players the chance to become rich again this January. The popular $10 million guaranteed Venom tournament will be kicking off on January 26 with the tournament winner likely to take home more than $1 million.

The $10 Million Venom tournament which starts on Thursday, January 26 will wrap up on Wednesday, February 8.

The Venom $10,000,000 GTD

The multi-day tournament has five Day 1 options (see below) all starting at 1pm ET, giving all worldwide players a chance to win life-changing money:

Thursday, January 26th Day 1A

Sunday, January 29th Day 1B

Thursday, February 2nd Day 1C

Saturday, February 4th Day 1D

Sunday, February 5th Day 1E

Monday, February 6th Day 2

Tuesday, February 7th Day 3

Wednesday, February 8th Final Table

The tournament buy in is $2,650. However, players can get into the action for a fraction of the cost through freerolls and satellites such as The Venom Madness $44 Mega Satellite taking place on Saturday, February 4th with 20 seats guaranteed.

To ensure ACR provides the best experience, this year's event has been structured slightly differently due to player feedback. Each Day 1 will end around 90 minutes earlier than previous years and play will be a bit slower when the field gets down to around 100. The final table will allow for some deeper stack play as well. These changes will give players more time when making life-changing decisions and make it a bit less grueling a day when the stakes aren't as high.

Americas Cardroom Team Pro, Chris Moneymaker said: "I'm really glad that ACR is running this fantastic tournament for an 8th time. The added generosity of satellites and freerolls associated with the tournament means there's lots of options to play and potentially win, changing your life in the process. See you at the tables!"

