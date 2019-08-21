Win Marilyn Monroe's Necklace from 'Some Like It Hot'

An iconic jewellery item worn by Marilyn Monroe is up for grabs this Christmas. JewelStreet are hosting a competition to award one lucky winner with this remarkable piece of Hollywood memorabilia.

Measuring approximately 1.5m long, the white-bead necklace offers a glimpse into Marilyn's coveted jewellery collections. The piece was worn by Marilyn at a Some Like It Hot photo shoot, where she posed alongside co-stars Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis.

The winner will receive the necklace, alongside a letter of provenance. They will also be gifted prints of the photos from the shoot, which were captured by legendary photographer Richard Avedon.

"Marilyn's style has left a visible imprint on the current fashion climate" says Vivianne Leung, senior marketing executive at JewelStreet.

"She was the fempreneur of the era, and pushed past the boundaries imposed by a rather conservative past to open up exciting work for women in the art industries.

"Not only did she encourage women to embrace their individuality, but she showed them that jewellery was a great medium to express it. Marilyn's beaded necklace is a one-of-a-kind collectable item."

JewelStreet are giving jewellery lovers and fans the chance to win her necklace up until the competition closing date of 31st December 2019.

Anyone who wishes to enter should submit their email address at the following link:

https://gb.jewelstreet.com/pages/win-marilyn-monroes-necklace

About JewelStreet

JewelStreet is an online marketplace dedicated to handcrafted, independent jewellery. JewelStreet brings together more than 200 handpicked independent jewellery designers and brands from around the world. Each designer is selected for the quality of their work and uniqueness of their designs.

SOURCE JewelStreet