Win Over Hearts this Valentine's Day with Baskin-Robbins' New Box of Chocolates Ice Cream Cake and February Offerings

The only thing better than a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day is Baskin-Robbins' adorable new Box of Chocolates Cake . Designed to look just like a classic heart-shaped candy box – complete with real milk chocolate candies – this customizable cake can be easily mistaken for the real thing. But don't let the design fool you, it's made-to-order with your favorite ice cream flavor, topped with a layer of rich fudge and adorned with an assortment of milk chocolate candies. Available in two sizes, this iconic cake can be ordered online at BaskinRobbins.com , through our mobile app or by visiting your local shop.

Baskin-Robbins is also bringing back a Valentine's Day favorite flavor, Love Potion #31®. Featuring raspberry-filled chocolate-flavored hearts and chocolate-flavored chips, swirled with a raspberry ribbon in a white chocolate and raspberry ice cream, February's Flavor of the Month is a Valentine's Day classic. Delicious in a scoop, cone or milkshake, this beloved flavor can be added to the new Box of Chocolates Cake or returning cake designs, like the Valentine's Day Unicorn Cake or Valentine's Day Heart Cone Cake.

"We're so excited to celebrate Valentine's Day with some really fun ice cream love, including the return of the guest-favorite, Love Potion #31®," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary, Baskin-Robbins. "And, we couldn't resist putting a new spin on a Valentine's Day classic with our Box of Chocolates ice cream cake – we think many guests will do a double take this year!"

The vast majority of Baskin-Robbins shops remain open across the country and have enacted preventative health and safety measures in all locations. As part of an ongoing effort to help ensure the safety of guests and restaurant employees, Baskin-Robbins is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out and curbside pick-up at select locations, in addition to delivery options at participating locations through Uber Eats and DoorDash .

For more sweet inspiration on how to celebrate Valentine's Day with Baskin-Robbins, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins ).

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News in 2020, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 7,700 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com .

