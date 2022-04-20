Win Rare NFT by Anjalts at the Launch of New Single 'Calling Out'

Musician Anjalts, supported by IXOmusic, to launch a new NFT collection alongside the release of her upcoming single 'Calling Out.'

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/Songwriter Anjalts announces the release of an NFT Giveaway available starting today until April 29, 2022. This collection includes artwork of Anjalts' songs released this year. All are eligible to enter where it's available globally and complete a list of tasks that earns an entry with every task completed.

To enter the NFT giveaway, complete the tasks HERE.

Anjalts 'Calling Out' artwork

The giveaway deadline ends April 29, the same day Anjalts new single, 'Calling Out,' drops to fans. "We are incredibly excited to see another NFT launch by this prolific multi-talented artist," says Elle Asti, founder of IXOmusic, the indie label working with the artist. "Anjalts is a continuous source of inspiration for us to explore an interchangeable connection to her works."

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) will be minted on the Ethereum blockchain on OpenSea (OpenSea.io ), the largest NFT marketplace exchange. In addition, the NFT giveaway will include an mp3 copy of Anjalts' new song as unlockable content that the winner can download.

"I'm looking forward to sharing this web3 evolution with my fans," says Anjalts. "The artwork album covers of my songs inspired the complete NFT collection, and they will receive a one-of-a-kind animated art collectible based on my new 'Calling Out' single release."

The winner for the NFT giveaway will be selected by a randomized third-party software and announced on Anjalts' official Website HERE and across all her social media platforms.

Pre-Save to Anjalts latest single, 'Calling Out,' HERE

https://music.anjalts.com/calling

