Win Rigoberto Uran's Tour de France Cannondale Race Bike

In celebration of the historic 2020 Tour de France, Cannondale is offering a chance to win Rigoberto Uran's team-issue SystemSix race bike straight from the Champs-Elyees. Built to Rigo's exact measurements, and with his race number signed and still affixed to the bike, this SystemSix is truly one-of-a-kind from one of the most popular riders in the WorldTour. The 51cm frame features a Shimano Dura Ace Di2 drivetrain, Vision Metron 55 race wheels, and a Hollowgram crankset with the Power2max power meter included.

The Tour de France is where the world's finest cyclists battle for dominance up mountains, through valleys and on open roads all while racing and winding their way through the picturesque villages and cities of France. This year through sheer perseverance, the biggest sporting event in cycling was another for the history books.

The sweepstakes kicks off on December 1, 2020 and will run through December 31, 2020. There is no purchase necessary, and it is limited to the United States, Canada (excluding Quebec), Austria, France, Germany, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. For complete details and to enter, visit www.cannondale.com.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Begins at 12:00:00 a.m. CST on 12/1/20 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CST on 12/31/20. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States, D.C., Canada (excluding Quebec), U.K., Austria, France, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, who are at least 18 and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of primary residence as of the time of entry. One (1) Prize available: Rigoberto Uran's 2020 Cannondale SystemSix bicycle that he raced on in Stage 21 of the 2020 Tour de France. Approximate Retail Value: USD 10,000/CAD 13,198 /GBP 7,734/EUR 8,503. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void in Quebec and where prohibited. For Official Rules and complete entry/prize details, go to the site for the eligible country in which you reside: U.S.: https://cannondale-tour-de-france-bike-giveaway.lndg.page/VDTgG8; Canada: https://cannondale-tour-de-france-bike-giveaway.lndg.page/twtFMR; UK: https://cannondale-tour-de-france-bike-giveaway.lndg.page/cZLtP3; Austria: https://cannondale-tour-de-france-bike-giveaway.lndg.page/LGhbw; France: https://cannondale-tour-de-france-bike-giveaway.lndg.page/tL0LWx; Germany: https://cannondale-tour-de-france-bike-giveaway.lndg.page/sVHc97; Netherlands: https://cannondale-tour-de-france-bike-giveaway.lndg.page/BZrN4V; Switzerland: https://cannondale-tour-de-france-bike-giveaway.lndg.page/QCH14d

