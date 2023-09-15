WIN SOURCE Wins Key Spot on 2023 Global Top 50 Electronics Distributors List

SourceToday Endorses WIN SOURCE's Excellence, with 18th Global Ranking

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN SOURCE, a leader in electronic components distribution was recently recognized as a global top-tier distributor by SourceToday. WIN SOURCE earned the prestigious rank of 18 on the 2023 Top 50 Electronics Distributors list.

WIN SOURCE's achievement is due to its sincere commitment to delivering excellent services and quality products. The company's reach in electronics distribution proves its dedication to reducing production costs for EMS, OEM, ODM and other factory groups. The company is renowned for enabling customers and partners to achieve ambitious manufacturing goals, along with the realization of strategies for economizing the manufacturing process. They serve clients in the automotive, aerospace, and medical industries, among others. WIN SOURCE is broadly accredited, with certifications for AS9120B, ISO 9001, ESD S20.20, and many others.

"We are so very honored to be recognized by our inclusion in the global Electronic Component Distributor ranking from SourceToday. It's a testament to our team's hard work in optimizing the electronics supply chain and enabling our customers to save money without compromising on quality or time to market," said Ethan Tsai, CEO of Win Source.

The Top 50 Electronic Distributors list is published annually by SourceToday, which is widely recognized as the authoritative independent information source for electronics engineers, programmers and designers. The list ranks electronic component distributors based on factors such as annual sales revenue and reputation. This is the second time that Win Source has been recognized by Supply Chain Connect for its remarkable services. The company ranked 2nd on the 2022 Top 30 APAC Distributors List, whereas this year they have come in 18th place on a list that comprises distributors worldwide, meaning they have successfully expanded to influence the international market and earn robust global standing.

For more information, visit win-source.net.

About WIN SOURCE

Founded in 1999, WIN SOURCE is an innovative online electronic components global distributor providing the highest quality components and efficient delivery services to manufacturers. WIN SOURCE is a reliable, strategic partner with leading factory groups. It provides electronic components solutions and significantly reduces production costs.

Contact

E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +86-755 -83957316
Website: www.win-source.net 

