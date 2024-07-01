WIN Technology Announces Digicorp Acquisition Expanding Products and Footprint

"By combining the strengths of WIN Technology and Digicorp, we will accelerate the delivery of cutting-edge digital infrastructure and IT products and services to our clients," commented WIN Technology CEO Scott Hoffmann. "With an expanded talent base and a broader services scope, scale, and footprint, WIN Technology will deliver excellence on a wider range of solutions for our clients. Our combined company will bring extensive digital infrastructure expertise to healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, government, education, agriculture, and many business services enterprises. We look forward to the union of our strong teams and a bright future ahead."

"WIN Technology shares the same sense of urgency that has been instilled in Digicorp and its employees, which has been critical to our customer's success over the years," commented Digicorp President George Fahr. "Our shared values – of honoring our commitments and doing what is right for our customers – will accelerate our success as both teams unite in serving our combined customer base and marketplace."

Strategic Rationale of the Combination

Expanded products and services : Digicorp products and services expand and complement WIN Technology's existing IT Services offerings with the addition of video surveillance, advanced telephony, and structured cabling.

: Digicorp products and services expand and complement WIN Technology's existing IT Services offerings with the addition of video surveillance, advanced telephony, and structured cabling. Intensified footprint across the upper Midwest : The addition of Digicorp's robust engineering services, combined with WIN Technology's comprehensive IT solutions, WIN Technology has significantly enhanced its capacity to reach and serve clients across the upper Midwest, particularly in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois .

: The addition of Digicorp's robust engineering services, combined with WIN Technology's comprehensive IT solutions, WIN Technology has significantly enhanced its capacity to reach and serve clients across the upper Midwest, particularly in and . Highly complementary strengths : Digicorp is a leader in engineering and IT Services, with a client-base concentrated in the same geographical area as WIN Technology. By combining WIN Technology and Digicorp's strengths in IT services with WIN Technology's premier fiber optic network, we offer customers a comprehensive digital infrastructure solution, providing the advantage of a single point of accountability for their IT needs and strategies.

: Digicorp is a leader in engineering and IT Services, with a client-base concentrated in the same geographical area as WIN Technology. By combining WIN Technology and Digicorp's strengths in IT services with WIN Technology's premier fiber optic network, we offer customers a comprehensive digital infrastructure solution, providing the advantage of a single point of accountability for their IT needs and strategies. Shared vision and aligned values : Combining products and services provides great value to WIN Technology and Digicorp's customers, but what truly sets WIN Technology and Digicorp apart from the competition is our unwavering commitment to core values embraced and practiced by every employee. Values such as "do the right thing," "act with a sense of urgency," and "speak straight" are more than just slogans – they are the guiding principles that define how we operate and serve our customers.

: Combining products and services provides great value to WIN Technology and Digicorp's customers, but what truly sets WIN Technology and Digicorp apart from the competition is our unwavering commitment to core values embraced and practiced by every employee. Values such as "do the right thing," "act with a sense of urgency," and "speak straight" are more than just slogans – they are the guiding principles that define how we operate and serve our customers. Single source for digital infrastructure: Typically, providers offer services up to the demarcation point, leaving the customer to handle issues within their enterprise network or IT services separately. This acquisition further strengthens WIN Technology's position as a leading provider of comprehensive services, offering enterprise customers a seamless best-in-class experience for networking and IT Solutions.

About WIN Technology

WIN Technology is a leading digital infrastructure provider operating in the upper Midwest. Over its 20,000-mile fiber network and strategically diverse data centers, WIN Technology provides critical IT Services and connectivity solutions to customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and Michigan. WIN Technology is proudly recognized as a certified Great Place To Work ©.

About Digicorp, Inc.

Founded in 1976, Digicorp is a leading IT, cybersecurity, telephony, and structured cabling provider, serving Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

