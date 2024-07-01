WIN Technology Announces Digicorp Acquisition Expanding Products and Footprint

Jul 01, 2024, 11:30 ET
EAU CLAIRE, Wis., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WIN Technology announced the closing of its acquisition of Digicorp, Inc., expanding its premier IT Services business.
"By combining the strengths of WIN Technology and Digicorp, we will accelerate the delivery of cutting-edge digital infrastructure and IT products and services to our clients," commented WIN Technology CEO Scott Hoffmann. "With an expanded talent base and a broader services scope, scale, and footprint, WIN Technology will deliver excellence on a wider range of solutions for our clients. Our combined company will bring extensive digital infrastructure expertise to healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, government, education, agriculture, and many business services enterprises. We look forward to the union of our strong teams and a bright future ahead."
"WIN Technology shares the same sense of urgency that has been instilled in Digicorp and its employees, which has been critical to our customer's success over the years," commented Digicorp President George Fahr. "Our shared values – of honoring our commitments and doing what is right for our customers – will accelerate our success as both teams unite in serving our combined customer base and marketplace."
About WIN Technology
WIN Technology is a leading digital infrastructure provider operating in the upper Midwest. Over its 20,000-mile fiber network and strategically diverse data centers, WIN Technology provides critical IT Services and connectivity solutions to customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and Michigan. WIN Technology is proudly recognized as a certified Great Place To Work ©.
About Digicorp, Inc.
Founded in 1976, Digicorp is a leading IT, cybersecurity, telephony, and structured cabling provider, serving Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.
