Win The Opportunity To Elope On The Magnificent Mile© during Meet Me On The Mile, September 26

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all engaged couples! The Magnificent Mile Association, in partnership with The Wrigley Building's Centennial Celebration and supported by key media sponsor, Modern Luxury Weddings Chicago, is offering up to 50 couples a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for elopement-style weddings or civil union celebrations at one of Michigan Avenue's most iconic locations on Sunday, September 26 during Marriages on The Mile – Weddings at Wrigley.

The entry form for Marriages on The Mile – Weddings at Wrigley is open for application until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31. Winning couples will be notified by Wednesday, September 1. The Grand Prize winner of the Overnight Honeymoon Package will be notified by Wednesday, September 8.

This romantic and free wedding ceremony is timed perfectly, as the COVID-19 Delta Variant is on the rise and many couples may be considering alternatives to formal indoor weddings in the coming months. The unique, enter-to-win opportunity offers a chance to say, "I Do" outdoors, surrounded by some of Chicago's most iconic architectural treasures.

Marriages on The Mile - Weddings at Wrigley is part of The Association's larger Meet Me on The Mile Sunday Spectacle on September 26, with free activities and programming occurring all day from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on a closed Michigan Avenue from Illinois Street south to Wacker Drive, including a closed-for-pedestrian-access-only DuSable Bridge.

Ceremonies will take place between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. outdoors underneath the iconic Wrigley Building Bridge (410 N. Michigan Ave.). Weddings will be conducted by judges of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

"We are so proud to celebrate The Wrigley Building turning 100-years-old this year," comments Bradley Borowiec, Vice President of The Wrigley Building. "We've seen hundreds of couples get engaged under the shades of terra cotta, and now, couples can help us celebrate 100 years by putting their special mark on this day. Marriages on The Mile – Weddings at Wrigley is an incredible opportunity to come together at an iconic Chicago location for a day of festive activity around the unions, while also welcoming participants for the wider Meet Me on The Mile festivities."

Couples entering to win a spot for Marriages on The Mile – Weddings at Wrigley can expect:

An iconic outdoor wedding venue at The Wrigley Building, an opportunity not offered to the public

Circuit Court of Cook County volunteer Judge to officiate the ceremony

volunteer Judge to officiate the ceremony Unprecedented access to a closed DuSable Bridge for post-ceremony photos

Up to two witnesses, plus underage children, allowed to stand with the couple during the ceremony

Opportunity to invite even more guests to the post-ceremony Meet Me on The Mile celebration

celebration Chance to win the Grand Prize Honeymoon Overnight Package on The Magnificent Mile

Exclusive Modern Luxury Weddings swag bag and offers from area businesses

And more exclusive perks from participating partners!

Additional programming for the September 26 Meet Me on The Mile Sunday Spectacle will include Mode on The Mile pop-up fashion elements, Murals on the Mile art installations, live music, kid's and family programing, al fresco dining, and more. Guests can RSVP for free in advance. The full programming lineup will be announced after Labor Day. Please continue to visit the Meet Me on The Mile website for updates.

Marriages on The Mile – Weddings at Wrigley is sponsored by Modern Luxury Weddings Chicago. Meet Me on The Mile is presented in partnership with the City of Chicago and supported by the 42nd Ward, the 2nd Ward, World Business Chicago, Walgreens, Tamar Productions, Lifeway Foods, 875 North Michigan Avenue (The Former John Hancock Building), The Wrigley Building (410 N. Michigan Ave.) and Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave.). For additional sponsors and sponsorship opportunities, please visit Meet Me on The Mile online.

The Magnificent Mile® Association was founded in 1912 and is a private, nonprofit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing one of Chicago's most unique, multi-use neighborhoods.

