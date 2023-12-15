WIN Waste Innovations Launches Boston's First Electric Trash Trucks

Trucks Powered Exclusively by the Waste They Collect

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Waste Innovations, a leader in the recycling and waste industry, has become the first company to operate fully electric trash trucks in the City of Boston. In another first, the vehicles are powered exclusively by energy generated from the waste the trucks collect.

WIN Waste Innovations Chief Operating Officer Marieke Curley talks about the company's fully electric trash-collection trucks, which are now servicing areas of downtown Boston. The trucks are powered by the waste they collect.

"Our customers are looking to us to help them reduce their environmental impact, and this project does just that," says Dan Mayo, Chief Executive Officer of WIN Waste Innovations. "We are very proud to take another step in advancing sustainable waste practices by being the first company to invest in the circular economy in this unique way — collecting waste with electric trucks, converting that waste into renewable energy, and using that energy to charge the trucks back up."

"As an environmental company, we are excited about investing in innovation-based solutions that protect the planet while giving our customers and partners the opportunity to meet their sustainability goals," he adds.

The Mack LR Electric vehicles will each collect 220 cubic yards of waste per day. In addition to powering the trucks themselves, the waste they collect will help provide converted renewable energy to local homes and businesses in the region. This electrification will avert the need for approximately 12,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 122 metric tons of CO2e each year.

In addition to the company's own investment, WIN Waste received funding to purchase the trucks through a competitive grant program operated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"As a leading truck manufacturer and a leader in refuse and sustainable transportation solutions, Mack is proud to partner with WIN Waste to help them achieve their sustainability goals," said Jonathan Randall, President of Mack Trucks North America. "This partnership is particularly exciting because not only will we be transitioning two collection routes to the Mack LR Electric, but they will be powered by their collections operations."

The use of electric trucks is one part of WIN Waste's broad commitment to sustainable waste-handling. WIN Waste's waste-to-energy facilities convert 6.4 million tons of waste each year into renewable energy that powers local communities. The company's curb-to-grid approach diverts waste from landfills, avoiding thousands of heavy truck trips and helping to reduce greenhouse gases, lessen the burden on roadway infrastructure, and offset the need for fossil fuels.

