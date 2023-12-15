WIN Waste Innovations Launches Boston's First Electric Trash Trucks

Trucks Powered Exclusively by the Waste They Collect 

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Waste Innovations, a leader in the recycling and waste industry, has become the first company to operate fully electric trash trucks in the City of Boston. In another first, the vehicles are powered exclusively by energy generated from the waste the trucks collect.

WIN Waste Innovations Chief Operating Officer Marieke Curley talks about the company's fully electric trash-collection trucks, which are now servicing areas of downtown Boston. The trucks are powered by the waste they collect.
A WIN Waste Innovations electric trash truck in front of TD Garden in Boston, Mass. WIN Waste is the first company to launch electric trash trucks that run on the waste they collect. The WIN Waste electric trucks are servicing customers in areas of downtown Boston. WIN Waste Innovations is the official waste services provider of TD Garden, Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots, the Boston Bruins, and the New England Revolution. Learn more at winwaste.boston.
"Our customers are looking to us to help them reduce their environmental impact, and this project does just that," says Dan Mayo, Chief Executive Officer of WIN Waste Innovations. "We are very proud to take another step in advancing sustainable waste practices by being the first company to invest in the circular economy in this unique way — collecting waste with electric trucks, converting that waste into renewable energy, and using that energy to charge the trucks back up."

"As an environmental company, we are excited about investing in innovation-based solutions that protect the planet while giving our customers and partners the opportunity to meet their sustainability goals," he adds.

The Mack LR Electric vehicles will each collect 220 cubic yards of waste per day. In addition to powering the trucks themselves, the waste they collect will help provide converted renewable energy to local homes and businesses in the region. This electrification will avert the need for approximately 12,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 122 metric tons of CO2e each year.

In addition to the company's own investment, WIN Waste received funding to purchase the trucks through a competitive grant program operated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"As a leading truck manufacturer and a leader in refuse and sustainable transportation solutions, Mack is proud to partner with WIN Waste to help them achieve their sustainability goals," said Jonathan Randall, President of Mack Trucks North America. "This partnership is particularly exciting because not only will we be transitioning two collection routes to the Mack LR Electric, but they will be powered by their collections operations."

The use of electric trucks is one part of WIN Waste's broad commitment to sustainable waste-handling. WIN Waste's waste-to-energy facilities convert 6.4 million tons of waste each year into renewable energy that powers local communities. The company's curb-to-grid approach diverts waste from landfills, avoiding thousands of heavy truck trips and helping to reduce greenhouse gases, lessen the burden on roadway infrastructure, and offset the need for fossil fuels.

This project has been funded wholly or in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under assistance agreement DS-96198301, 00A00435, and/or 00A00426 with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) under the Massachusetts DERA Open Solicitation. The contents of this document do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the EPA or MassDEP, nor does the EPA or MassDEP endorse trade names or recommend the use of commercial products mentioned in this document.

ABOUT WIN WASTE INNOVATIONS

WIN Waste Innovations is a sustainable provider of essential waste and recycling services. We believe in preserving the environment for future generations while providing for today's needs. WIN Waste operates a platform of 50 strategically located collection, transfer, and disposal assets, including waste-to-energy facilities, transfer stations, ash monofills, and landfills, as well as fleets of rail cars and collection vehicles, including electric trash trucks. Annually, WIN Waste recycles more than 400,000 tons of plastic, paper and metals from the waste stream and converts more than 6.4 million tons of post-recycled waste into renewable energy — enough to power the equivalent of 340,000 homes. For more information, visit www.winwaste.boston.

