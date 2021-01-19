Winans Investments Post Solid Performance in a Volatile 2020

As an independent Registered Investment Advisor, Winans Investments offers its service directly to investors or to other financial advisors as a separate managed account in TD Ameritrade's Separate Account Exchange program.

Winans Investment SMA Portfolio Composites:























Morningstar Annualized Returns:

Net Return 2020 3-year 5-year 10-year













Growth 100% 18.2% 12.9% 13.1% 11.6%

Balanced 75/25 14.6% 11.8% 11.3% 10.0%

Balanced 50/50 11.9% 9.2% 9.1% 8.2%

Balanced 25/75 10.2% 6.3% 6.6% 6.2%

Corporate Income 8.6% 4.4% 5.3% 4.8%













See disclaimers below & WinansInvestments.com











MORE INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT

WWW.WINANSINVESTMENTS.COM

COMPOSITE DISCLOSURES

Performance results displayed are based on a composite of similarly managed portfolios. Individual portfolio returns are calculated on a monthly basis using the BAI method, which computes an approximated time-weighted rate of return. Composite returns are then calculated by asset-weighting portfolio returns on a monthly basis using beginning of period market values.

Valuations are computed and performance is reported in U.S. dollars. All returns include the reinvestment of income and dividends. Net performance results have been reduced by trading expenses and have been further reduced by actual management fees.

Past performance should not be taken as representative of future results. The information supplied and the formula calculations used are considered reliable but cannot be guaranteed. Information supplied can change without notice. Additional information is available upon request.

The Growth 100% Composite includes fully discretionary all growth portfolios that are actively managed to Winans' 100/0 Strategy which is designed for investors who have the highest tolerance or need for risk. The strategy employs a top-down investment approach to determine investment exposure in stocks. Financially sound, multi-cap U.S. listed common stocks are selected utilizing technical analysis focusing on the security's 200-day moving average, while also emphasizing each investment's downside protection. This strategy offers Winans' most aggressive allocation of equity securities. Winans has discretion over individual investments as well as the discretion to increase and decrease the portfolio's exposure to multi-cap U.S. listed stocks. The allocation of the strategy can vary over time but typically maintains a target equity allocation near 100% of portfolio assets. Starting January 2010, the minimum account size for inclusion in the composite is $100,000.

The Corporate Income 100% Composite includes fully discretionary portfolios that are managed to Winans' 0/100 Strategy which is designed for investors who have a low tolerance or need for risk. This strategy offers Winans' most conservative allocation of bond and preferred stock income. Winans has discretion over individual investments as well as the discretion to increase and decrease the portfolio's exposure to any income investment. The allocation of the strategy can vary over time but typically maintains a target allocation near 100% of portfolio assets to an intermediate ladder of medium to high yield U.S. corporate bonds and U.S. listed preferred stocks. Starting January 2010, the minimum account size for inclusion in the composite is $100,000.

Prior to January 2010, composite membership was compiled on an annual basis and excluded:

Portfolios that had less than $50,000 as of the year-end balance.

as of the year-end balance. Portfolios that were open for less than 12 months.

Clients who changed their investment goal and/or asset allocation by more than 10% during the year or had a variation allowance greater than or equal to 25%.

Portfolios that had net deposits and withdrawals greater than or equal to 25% of the year-end balance.

Portfolios with client selected investments that made up 10% or more of portfolio holdings at year-end.

Portfolios with restrictions on the investment activities at any time during year.

Winans International retirement plans, employee accounts, and employee spouse accounts.

More information can be found at winansinvestments.com

SOURCE Winans Investments