Winans Investments Receives Top Performance Ratings From Morningstar®
Aug 17, 2020, 14:39 ET
NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winans Investments (WI), an independent investment advisory firm that specializes in separately managed accounts, has received the highest overall "5 Star" rating given by the global research firm, Morningstar® for the Winans Balanced 75/25, Winans Balanced 50/50 and Winans Balanced 25/75 Composites within the it's SMA universe of over 9,000 portfolios. The top ten percent of portfolios in each category receive 5 stars and very few firms receive top rankings in multiple Separate Managed Account categories.
Winans Investments offers its services directly to private clients. Wealth managers and financial planners can use its sub-advisory services through TD Ameritrade's Separate Account Exchange program.
Disclaimer: Morningstar five star ratings are no guarantee of future investments success and are subject to change. No fee was paid to Morningstar for the rating nor did Winans Investments pay a fee to be included in the database. The top ten percent of products or services in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22 percent receive 4 stars, the next 35 percent receive 3 stars, the next 22 percent receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10 percent receive 1 star.
SOURCE Winans Investments