Winans Investments Top Performance Ratings From Morningstar®

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winans Investments (WI), an independent investment advisory firm that specializes in separately managed accounts, has received the highest overall "5 Star" rating given by the global research firm, Morningstar® for the Winans Balanced 75/25 Composite and Winans Balanced 50/50 Composite within the SMA universe.

Winans Investments offers its investment management services to wealth managers and financial planners through TD Ameritrade's Separate Account Exchange program.