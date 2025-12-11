TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today announced the release of its new 8Gb DDR4 DRAM, developed using Winbond's in-house advanced 16nm process technology, delivering higher speed, lower power consumption, and better cost efficiency solution for TV, servers, networking, industrial PCs, and embedded applications.

Winbond Launches 8Gb DDR4 DRAM Built on Advanced 16nm Process Technology for Industrial and Embedded Applications

Despite the increasing adoption of DDR5, many industries continue to rely on DDR4 for its proven stability and well-established ecosystem. Winbond's 8Gb DDR4 DRAM is designed for customers who depend on the DDR4's ecosystem but want faster data transfer and improved system competitiveness.

Leveraging its advanced 16nm manufacturing platform, Winbond achieves a significant performance leap in its new DDR4 generation. Compared to previous generations, the 16nm node offers a smaller die size, higher wafer productivity, and improved power efficiency, allowing customers to integrate higher-density DRAM without increasing the package footprint. The refined process also enhances signal integrity and reduces leakage, supporting stable operation even at data rates up to 3600Mbps. This combination of higher speed, lower cost, and robust manufacturing maturity makes Winbond's 16nm DDR4 a compelling choice for long-lifecycle industrial and embedded applications.

The device supports an industry-first data rate of up to 3600Mbps, surpassing existing DDR4 standards and enabling faster data transfer for high-speed computing applications. Built on Winbond's 16nm technology, the smaller die size increases capacity within the same package and helps reduce overall system cost.

As a Taiwanese brand with full in-house capabilities across design, 16nm process development, and manufacturing, Winbond ensures a stable supply chain for industrial and Known Good Die (KGD) customers, alongside dedicated after-sales support.

"DDR4 remains a vital technology for many markets, and our new 8Gb DDR4 solution ensures customers can continue to benefit from its strong ecosystem with even greater performance and efficiency," said Winbond. "By combining our 16nm expertise with high-speed capabilities, we are enabling customers to meet demanding computing requirements while lowering total system cost."

Winbond's 16nm process node marks a new benchmark in DDR4 manufacturing maturity, combining speed, scalability, and efficiency for long-lifecycle applications. Building on this platform, three additional products are already under development in the same 16nm process — CUBE, 8Gb LPDDR4, and 16Gb DDR4 — further expanding Winbond's next-generation memory portfolio.

For more information about Winbond's DDR4 solutions, please visit:

https://www.winbond.com/hq/product/customized-memory-solution/ddr-sdr/?__locale=en

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Speciality DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on its 12-inch fabs in Taichung and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Winbond continues to advance in-house technologies to deliver high-quality memory IC products.

Winbond is a registered trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

