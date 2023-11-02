Winchester Holding Group - Major Acquisition Announcement and recent development

News provided by

Winchester Holding Group

02 Nov, 2023, 02:42 ET

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Holding Group (OTC Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: WCHS) (the "WCHS") WCHS is proud to announce today the following updates for our shareholders.

The WCHS is planning to acquire 100% of Zenos Investment ZN Limited (the "Zenos BVI") incorporated in BVI. The Zenos BVI holds sole rights of manufacturing and distributing all models and future development model "E11" in worldwide. The CEO signed the sale and purchase agreement between WCHS and the Zenos BVI today and the CEO expects to complete the acquisition within the year ended 31/12/2023 in our annual report. The WCHS will focus on England and Japan, South East Asia market. The WCHS will use the Hong Kong office for communication and development all dealers in worldwide. The CEO has confidence to rebuild the brand name "Zenos" in worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-statements that involved known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumption only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

SOURCE Winchester Holding Group

Also from this source

Winchester Holding Group had Generated HKD8.9 Million Sales Turnover by our CEO Simon Wu

Winchester Holding Group (OTC PINK: WCHS) today announced the company completed sales transaction HKD$9.2 Million in sale revenue in early of...

Winchester Holding Group - Shell Company Status Removal

Winchester Holding Group (OTC Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: WCHS) today announced the company "Shell Company" status has been removed by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.