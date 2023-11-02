Winchester Holding Group - Major Acquisition Announcement and recent development

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Holding Group (OTC Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: WCHS) (the "WCHS") WCHS is proud to announce today the following updates for our shareholders.

The WCHS is planning to acquire 100% of Zenos Investment ZN Limited (the "Zenos BVI") incorporated in BVI. The Zenos BVI holds sole rights of manufacturing and distributing all models and future development model "E11" in worldwide. The CEO signed the sale and purchase agreement between WCHS and the Zenos BVI today and the CEO expects to complete the acquisition within the year ended 31/12/2023 in our annual report. The WCHS will focus on England and Japan, South East Asia market. The WCHS will use the Hong Kong office for communication and development all dealers in worldwide. The CEO has confidence to rebuild the brand name "Zenos" in worldwide.

